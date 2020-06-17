New York, New Hampshire and Wisconsin Provide the Best Medicaid Programs in the Nation
Jun 17, 2020, 06:01 ET
QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces released a report analyzing which states have the best Medicaid benefit programs.
As U.S. unemployment rose to 14.7% in April, millions of Americans are seeking unemployment benefits through Medicaid. Medicaid is notoriously underfunded at both the federal and state levels; however, some states are capable of providing better Medicaid benefits than others.
Visit the full report here, https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/states-with-best-medicaid-benefit-programs
Key findings:
- The 14.7% unemployment rate has left many Americans seeking Medicaid benefits.
- Nationally, 21% of people receive Medicaid benefits.
- New York, New Hampshire and Wisconsin were found to provide the best Medicaid programs in the country.
- States with the best Medicaid programs spend 65% more per person than bottom-level states.
- Top-end states fund their Medicaid programs with higher rates of state-provided funding.
- 29% of people in Medicaid expansion states became eligible with expansion under the Affordable Care Act.
Methodology
QuoteWizard analyzed Kaiser Family Foundation data on Medicaid costs and funding to see which states offer the best Medicaid benefits. We evaluated three factors to determine each state's capacity to deliver the best Medicaid benefits.
- Cost of physician fee for service — Costs the state pays providers directly for each covered service received by a Medicaid beneficiary. Figures reflect a state's fees relative to the national average. A rating of 1.00 is considered to be an average cost.
- Medicaid funding per beneficiary — Total funding for the state Medicaid program per person on Medicaid in the state.
- Percentage of total Medicaid funding by the state — The funding each state provides compared to federal funds. On average, nationwide, there is a 65% federal funding and 35% state funding for Medicaid in each state.
Each ranking factor was analyzed to compile a composite score determining each state's overall capacity to provide the best Medicaid benefits.
|
Rank
|
State
|
Unemployment
|
Cost of
|
Total
|
% State
|
1
|
New York
|
14.5%
|
0.85
|
$12,591
|
49%
|
2
|
New Hampshire
|
16.3%
|
0.81
|
$11,596
|
40%
|
3
|
Wisconsin
|
14.1%
|
0.8
|
$10,090
|
41%
|
4
|
Minnesota
|
8.1%
|
1.04
|
$11,633
|
43%
|
5
|
New Jersey
|
15.3%
|
0.64
|
$8,856
|
40%
|
6
|
Pennsylvania
|
15.1%
|
0.93
|
$10,321
|
41%
|
7
|
Missouri
|
9.7%
|
0.79
|
$10,760
|
35%
|
8
|
Rhode Island
|
17.0%
|
0.53
|
$8,393
|
41%
|
9
|
Texas
|
12.8%
|
0.88
|
$8,842
|
43%
|
10
|
Maine
|
10.6%
|
0.85
|
$10,742
|
36%
|
11
|
Kansas
|
11.2%
|
1.01
|
$9,269
|
45%
|
12
|
Illinois
|
16.4%
|
0.85
|
$7,580
|
42%
|
13
|
Virginia
|
10.6%
|
1.1
|
$8,652
|
50%
|
14
|
California
|
15.5%
|
0.76
|
$6,822
|
40%
|
15
|
Massachusetts
|
15.1%
|
1.12
|
$8,670
|
45%
|
16
|
Vermont
|
15.6%
|
1.11
|
$8,907
|
41%
|
17
|
Wyoming
|
9.2%
|
1.38
|
$9,958
|
47%
|
18
|
Nebraska
|
8.3%
|
1.14
|
$8,535
|
47%
|
19
|
North Dakota
|
8.5%
|
1.35
|
$13,340
|
39%
|
20
|
Connecticut
|
7.9%
|
1.16
|
$9,116
|
41%
|
21
|
South Dakota
|
10.2%
|
1.1
|
$8,450
|
40%
|
22
|
Ohio
|
16.8%
|
0.85
|
$7,269
|
31%
|
23
|
Indiana
|
16.9%
|
1.05
|
$9,369
|
29%
|
24
|
Florida
|
12.9%
|
0.79
|
$5,797
|
38%
|
25
|
Hawaii
|
22.3%
|
0.89
|
$6,878
|
34%
|
26
|
Iowa
|
10.2%
|
1.04
|
$8,284
|
34%
|
27
|
Colorado
|
11.3%
|
1.13
|
$6,997
|
42%
|
28
|
Delaware
|
14.3%
|
1.4
|
$10,953
|
35%
|
29
|
Maryland
|
9.9%
|
1.35
|
$9,298
|
39%
|
30
|
Washington
|
15.4%
|
0.98
|
$6,662
|
38%
|
31
|
Oregon
|
14.2%
|
1.11
|
$9,369
|
27%
|
32
|
Oklahoma
|
13.7%
|
1.14
|
$7,282
|
39%
|
33
|
Michigan
|
22.7%
|
0.9
|
$6,698
|
29%
|
34
|
Kentucky
|
15.4%
|
0.98
|
$7,509
|
22%
|
35
|
Alaska
|
12.9%
|
2.28
|
$10,457
|
28%
|
36
|
Louisiana
|
14.5%
|
0.97
|
$6,452
|
28%
|
37
|
Utah
|
9.7%
|
1.19
|
$8,249
|
30%
|
38
|
North Carolina
|
12.2%
|
1.05
|
$6,090
|
32%
|
39
|
Arkansas
|
10.2%
|
0.98
|
$6,837
|
22%
|
40
|
Georgia
|
11.9%
|
1.02
|
$5,408
|
31%
|
41
|
Alabama
|
12.9%
|
0.95
|
$5,460
|
28%
|
42
|
West Virginia
|
15.2%
|
1.08
|
$6,862
|
21%
|
43
|
Mississippi
|
15.4%
|
1.17
|
$7,490
|
24%
|
44
|
South Carolina
|
12.1%
|
1.05
|
$4,946
|
28%
|
45
|
Idaho
|
11.5%
|
1.25
|
$6,179
|
29%
|
46
|
Arizona
|
12.6%
|
1.11
|
$6,074
|
23%
|
47
|
Tennessee
|
14.7%
|
N/A
|
$5,999
|
34%
|
48
|
Montana
|
11.3%
|
1.56
|
$7,060
|
22%
|
49
|
Nevada
|
28.2%
|
1.37
|
$6,574
|
25%
|
50
|
New Mexico
|
11.3%
|
1.19
|
$5,915
|
21%
