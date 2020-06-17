New York, New Hampshire and Wisconsin Provide the Best Medicaid Programs in the Nation

SEATTLE, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard® , a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces released a report analyzing which states have the best Medicaid benefit programs.

As U.S. unemployment rose to 14.7% in April, millions of Americans are seeking unemployment benefits through Medicaid. Medicaid is notoriously underfunded at both the federal and state levels; however, some states are capable of providing better Medicaid benefits than others.

Key findings:

The 14.7% unemployment rate has left many Americans seeking Medicaid benefits.

Nationally, 21% of people receive Medicaid benefits.

New York , New Hampshire and Wisconsin were found to provide the best Medicaid programs in the country.

Top-end states fund their Medicaid programs with higher rates of state-provided funding.

29% of people in Medicaid expansion states became eligible with expansion under the Affordable Care Act.

Methodology

QuoteWizard analyzed Kaiser Family Foundation data on Medicaid costs and funding to see which states offer the best Medicaid benefits. We evaluated three factors to determine each state's capacity to deliver the best Medicaid benefits.

Cost of physician fee for service — Costs the state pays providers directly for each covered service received by a Medicaid beneficiary. Figures reflect a state's fees relative to the national average. A rating of 1.00 is considered to be an average cost.

— Costs the state pays providers directly for each covered service received by a Medicaid beneficiary. Figures reflect a state's fees relative to the national average. A rating of 1.00 is considered to be an average cost. Medicaid funding per beneficiary — Total funding for the state Medicaid program per person on Medicaid in the state.

— Total funding for the state Medicaid program per person on Medicaid in the state. Percentage of total Medicaid funding by the state — The funding each state provides compared to federal funds. On average, nationwide, there is a 65% federal funding and 35% state funding for Medicaid in each state.

Each ranking factor was analyzed to compile a composite score determining each state's overall capacity to provide the best Medicaid benefits.

Rank State Unemployment

Rate Cost of

Physician Fee

for Service Total

Spending

Per Person % State

Spending 1 New York 14.5% 0.85 $12,591 49% 2 New Hampshire 16.3% 0.81 $11,596 40% 3 Wisconsin 14.1% 0.8 $10,090 41% 4 Minnesota 8.1% 1.04 $11,633 43% 5 New Jersey 15.3% 0.64 $8,856 40% 6 Pennsylvania 15.1% 0.93 $10,321 41% 7 Missouri 9.7% 0.79 $10,760 35% 8 Rhode Island 17.0% 0.53 $8,393 41% 9 Texas 12.8% 0.88 $8,842 43% 10 Maine 10.6% 0.85 $10,742 36% 11 Kansas 11.2% 1.01 $9,269 45% 12 Illinois 16.4% 0.85 $7,580 42% 13 Virginia 10.6% 1.1 $8,652 50% 14 California 15.5% 0.76 $6,822 40% 15 Massachusetts 15.1% 1.12 $8,670 45% 16 Vermont 15.6% 1.11 $8,907 41% 17 Wyoming 9.2% 1.38 $9,958 47% 18 Nebraska 8.3% 1.14 $8,535 47% 19 North Dakota 8.5% 1.35 $13,340 39% 20 Connecticut 7.9% 1.16 $9,116 41% 21 South Dakota 10.2% 1.1 $8,450 40% 22 Ohio 16.8% 0.85 $7,269 31% 23 Indiana 16.9% 1.05 $9,369 29% 24 Florida 12.9% 0.79 $5,797 38% 25 Hawaii 22.3% 0.89 $6,878 34% 26 Iowa 10.2% 1.04 $8,284 34% 27 Colorado 11.3% 1.13 $6,997 42% 28 Delaware 14.3% 1.4 $10,953 35% 29 Maryland 9.9% 1.35 $9,298 39% 30 Washington 15.4% 0.98 $6,662 38% 31 Oregon 14.2% 1.11 $9,369 27% 32 Oklahoma 13.7% 1.14 $7,282 39% 33 Michigan 22.7% 0.9 $6,698 29% 34 Kentucky 15.4% 0.98 $7,509 22% 35 Alaska 12.9% 2.28 $10,457 28% 36 Louisiana 14.5% 0.97 $6,452 28% 37 Utah 9.7% 1.19 $8,249 30% 38 North Carolina 12.2% 1.05 $6,090 32% 39 Arkansas 10.2% 0.98 $6,837 22% 40 Georgia 11.9% 1.02 $5,408 31% 41 Alabama 12.9% 0.95 $5,460 28% 42 West Virginia 15.2% 1.08 $6,862 21% 43 Mississippi 15.4% 1.17 $7,490 24% 44 South Carolina 12.1% 1.05 $4,946 28% 45 Idaho 11.5% 1.25 $6,179 29% 46 Arizona 12.6% 1.11 $6,074 23% 47 Tennessee 14.7% N/A $5,999 34% 48 Montana 11.3% 1.56 $7,060 22% 49 Nevada 28.2% 1.37 $6,574 25% 50 New Mexico 11.3% 1.19 $5,915 21%

