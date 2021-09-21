New York, New Jersey Students to Hear from NASA's Space Station Crew

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from New York and New Jersey will have an opportunity this week to hear from NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station. The Earth-to-space call will air live at 11 a.m. EDT Friday, Sept. 24, on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough, Megan McArthur, and Mark Vande Hei will answer prerecorded video questions submitted by students from six schools in two states. The schools expect the downlink to reach more than 4,350 predominantly Black and Hispanic students and more than 400 educators.

The event is a collaborative effort between the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies' Climate Change Research Initiative, and educators from the following schools:

Community School for Social Justice, Bronx, New York .

. Fusion Academy, Brooklyn, New York .

. Kingsbridge International High School, Bronx, New York .

. Knowledge and Power Preparatory Academy International High School, Bronx, New York .

. Martin Van Buren High School , Queens, New York .

, . North Bergen High School, North Bergen, New Jersey .

The event will be held virtually. Media interested in covering the event should contact Jared Keshishian at 201-295-2835 or [email protected].

Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance, and interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Network's Tracking and Data Relay Satellites.

For more than 20 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked on the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Through Artemis, the agency will return astronauts to the Moon, with eventual human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

Follow NASA astronauts on social media at:

https://www.twitter.com/NASA_astronauts

See videos and lesson plans highlighting research on the International Space Station at:

https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation

SOURCE NASA

Related Links

http://www.nasa.gov

