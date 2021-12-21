New York Power Authority Deploys Grid Enhancing LiDAR Technology to Optimize Capacity and Resilience of Transmission Lines

BOSTON, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Power Authority (NYPA), the country's largest state-owned public power organization, announced today that it will deploy grid enhancing technology to help unlock additional transmission capacity to enable more renewable energy to reach the grid. The non-contact LiDAR (light detection and ranging) sensors will be deployed to monitor NYPA's 230kV transmission lines in Franklin and Clinton counties in upstate New York. In addition to unlocking additional capacity the sensor data will provide insight into conductor health and the real-time detection of anomalies and potential risks.

The grid enhancing technology was developed by LineVision, a Boston-based firm that works with utilities to provide real-time, actionable data that optimizes the performance of transmission assets. Recent studies have shown grid enhancing technologies can help double renewable energy integration, while dynamic line ratings have shown the ability to increase capacity on power lines by as much as 40%.

To View a Video About LineVision's Grid Enhancing Technology Click Here

"The New York Power Authority is leading the way as New York State transitions to the reliable, flexible, clean energy grid of the future," said NYPA Interim President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll. "NYPA is pleased to work with LineVision to explore new ways to unlock additional transmission capacity and increase the resilience of our existing transmission assets as part of the state's efforts to protect against the risks to our systems from the effects of climate change."

NYPA, which applied jointly with LineVision for a $376,000 grant from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority's (NYSERDA) Smart Grid program towards the project, has been exploring advanced transmission technologies such as dynamic line ratings to enhance the transmission capacity of existing lines and modernize future lines. Being able to monitor actual conditions throughout transmission line corridors instead of relying on static historical data helps ensure safe and reliable operation.

Doreen M. Harris, President and CEO, NYSERDA said, "This collaborative effort between NYPA and LineVision to develop innovative non-contact technology provides real-time data regarding current conditions with power lines, helping to improve reliability of our transmission assets. Being able to anticipate what preventative maintenance is needed to optimize and ensure the safety of the State's power lines will help us scale up our grid modernization efforts and integrate more renewable energy."

LineVision's sensors (pictured here and here) are mounted to the transmission towers and combine an electromagnetic field sensor (EMF) with a scanning optical sensor using LiDAR. The real time data provided by the technologies delivers unique insights including monitored conductor positions, temperatures, and alerts on anomalous behavior ensuring safe clearances are maintained. The advanced analytics of the platform evaluate the current health condition of conductors, helping to determine when line maintenance is required, and can safely increase existing transmission capacity by as much as 40% through the application of dynamic line ratings.



In addition, the system provides real-time situational awareness, measuring blowout and phase-to-phase distance, alerting on dangerous conditions that can cause wildfires, or anomalous and damaging events such as high amplitude vibrations and icing. Exposure along the NYPA's Moses-Willis-Plattsburgh line presents areas of concern with vibrations and icing in particular, due to its location in New York's North Country, which can have extreme winter temperatures.



Transformation of the state's electrical grid is critically needed in New York State to help relieve transmission congestion and to integrate more renewables into the grid. One of NYPA's priorities under its VISION2030 strategic vision calls for becoming the state's leading transmission developer, owner and operator through significant investments in support of the State's nation-leading Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (Climate Act), which challenges New York to move to 70% renewable generation by 2030 and achieve 100 percent zero-emission electricity by 2040.



"NYPA is continuing to demonstrate its commitment to reliably delivering low-cost energy by utilizing innovative technologies, such as LineVision, to optimize the existing grid," said Hudson Gilmer, CEO of LineVision. "Grid enhancing technologies like dynamic line ratings can help New York State meet its ambitious climate goals sooner by unlocking previously unavailable grid capacity allowing for accelerated integration of renewable energy. We are thrilled to be a part of the solution."

About NYPA

NYPA is the largest state public power organization in the nation, operating 16 generating facilities and more than 1,400 circuit-miles of transmission lines. More than 80 percent of the electricity NYPA produces is clean renewable hydropower. NYPA uses no tax money or state credit. It finances its operations through the sale of bonds and revenues earned in large part through sales of electricity. For more information visit www.nypa.gov or follow us on Twitter @NYPAenergy, Facebook , Instagram , Tumblr and LinkedIn .

About LineVision

LineVision provides electric utilities with the real-time monitoring and analytics needed to secure the future of the grid. LineVision's patented non-contact sensors collect critical information to unlock additional capacity on existing lines, provide insight into conductor health, and detect anomalies and risks. LineVision's platform is rapidly deployed at scale without the need for scheduled outages, live line work, or specialized installation equipment. LineVision is helping our utility partners around the world lead the energy transition by increasing the capacity, resilience, and safety of the grid. For more information visit: www.LineVisionInc.com

Contact for NYPA:

Lynne Smith

[email protected]

Contact for LineVision:

Colin Mahoney

Mahoney Communications Group

212-220-6045

[email protected]

SOURCE LineVision, Inc.