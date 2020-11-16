New York Real Estate Center Announces On-Demand Availability Of Their Accredited Continuing Education Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Real Estate Center, the leading platform for the most advanced and comprehensive offering of virtual continuing education courses, is proud to introduce a robust online platform for salesperson licensing and continuing education.

New York Real Estate Center is a dynamic platform that serves as a resource for the residential and commercial real estate community. Subscribers have access to a full catalog of courses and information taught by leading real estate professionals, including Michael J. Romer and Pierre E. Debbas, managing partners of Romer Debbas, LLP and principals of New York Real Estate Center. The innovative courses offered through New York Real Estate Center satisfy state real estate agent and broker licensing requirements.

The platform allows licensed real estate agents the ability to log in at any time with courses accessible live and on demand through either a subscription fee or package model. Participants can access offerings via computer, mobile device, or on the school's dedicated Roku channel.

"We are thrilled to introduce our live virtual platform. The online environment provides a seamless and uninterrupted model for professional development and career acceleration," said Michael J. Romer. "Our courses are interactive so that subscribers have direct access to industry leading expert instructors, making this the most valuable platform in continuing real estate education."

The All Access Membership subscription starts at $14.99 per month and provides subscribers with unrestricted access to live-hosted and previously recorded continuing education seminars. Members can also view exclusive webcast seminars and events through the school's library.

Live virtual continuing education courses begin on November 17, 2020. The first course, covering the topic of Multi-Family Transactions & Rent Regulations, will review fundamentals of handling a multi-family transaction, recent changes in rent regulations and its impact on the investment sales market. This course will be led by James Nelson of Avison Young and cohosted by Pierre E. Debbas.

"New York Real Estate Center provides a deep dive into topics that agents encounter throughout the course of their business, raising the professional bar," said Pierre E. Debbas.

Integrating the innovation of a young growing firm with the experience of seasoned attorneys, Romer Debbas, LLP is a recognized authority in the field of real estate law and general practice. The firm specializes in the acquisition and disposition of commercial and residential real estate, commercial finance, condominium development and conversion projects, commercial leasing, co-op/condo board representation, real estate and commercial litigation. The practice also extends to include bankruptcy, corporate and business law, immigration, litigation, taxation, trusts and estates.

About New York Real Estate Center, LLC (www.nyrecenter.com/)

New York Real Estate Center, LLC, was launched by Michael J. Romer and Pierre E. Debbas as an extension of Romer Debbas, LLP's commitment to education in the real estate community. An affiliated and licensed School for Continuing Education, New York Real Estate Center, LLC, offers a wide variety of accredited continuing education classes which satisfy real estate agent and broker licensing requirements. Several of the firm's attorneys are Certified Instructors by New York Department of State.

About Romer Debbas, LLP (www.romerdebbas.com)

Romer Debbas, LLP is a New York City-based law firm uniquely focused on commercial and residential real estate transactions, development projects and litigation, with clients in local, national and international markets. Their practice also extends to include Bankruptcy, Corporate and Business Law, Immigration, Litigation, Taxation, Trusts and Estates.

SOURCE Romer Debbas, LLP