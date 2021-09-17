New York Regional REALTOR® Associations to Host Global Real Estate Summit Sept. 30 in NYC

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Real Estate Summit NYC will take place Thursday, Sept. 30 and bring together real estate's most influential thought leaders to share best practices for tackling challenges and seizing opportunities in the global marketplace.

The global summit, now in its 15th year, will feature both in-person and virtual options, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Marriott Marquis in New York City. The event is being hosted by eight regional REALTOR® associations, including the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS®, Greater Bergen REALTORS®, North Central Jersey Association of REALTORS®, Brooklyn MLS and Staten Island Board of REALTORS®. Early-bird event pricing is available via the event website, www.GlobalRESummit.com through Sept. 20.

"Our industry has witnessed unprecedented challenges so it's imperative we share lessons learned and explore new opportunities for succeeding in the global marketplace," said Richard Haggerty, CEO of the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® and President and Chief Strategic Growth Officer of OneKey® MLS, the regional multiple listing service for New York. "Our Global Summit is designed to provide the critical insight needed to navigate a changing landscape."

Global Real Estate Summit NYC will feature presentations and panel discussions addressing global real estate and economic forecasts, emerging trends in design and architecture, international negotiations, urbanism and technology, and using cryptocurrency in real estate. Speakers include: Charlie Oppler, President-elect, National Association of REALTORS®, and President of Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty; Gay Cororaton, Senior Economist and Director of Housing and Commercial Research, National Association of REALTORS®; Eugenia C. Foxworth, owner, Foxworth Realty and President, FIABCI-USA, the U.S. Chapter of the International Real Estate Federation; Susan Merdinger Greenfield, Associate Broker, Brown Harris Stevens, and FIABCI Incoming World President; and Dean Foster, Principal at Dean Foster Global Cultures.

"This year's Global Real Estate Summit will create the opportunity for all attendees to learn about emerging trends in the global real estate environment," said Jorge Ledesma, CEO, Greater Bergen REALTORS®. "The landscape for global real estate continues to shift, so it is vital that we learn tomorrow's trends, today, to provide elevated services to our customers and consumers."

For more information on the event or sponsorship and speaking opportunities, please visit http://www.globalresummit.com/.

Media Contact: Caryn McBride

Co-Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS