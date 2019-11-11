LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the main features of social media is its ability to help business owners and professionals connect with their clients. Whether they're classified as endodontists, orthodontists, or general practitioners, dental professionals can benefit from social media to better grow their practices. Many dental practices are not even aware that social media can be a brand or practice building marketing tool. To help clarify the opportunity, New York social media agency, fishbat, discusses 4 reasons why dental offices should take advantage of social media marketing.

Social media marketing helps dentists connect with patients. To start, dental offices should use social media for the purpose of connecting with existing patients. There are numerous advantages to this, including the quick distribution of news that's company-specific. For example, if an office has unique hours during the holiday season, it would behoove the dentist, office manager, or whoever is responsible for outreach to provide this information on social media. In addition to phone and email, social media is a means of communication between offices and patients. Social media marketing allows dentists to build strong brands. Dental anxiety is a fear that many people experience, either due to unpleasant past experiences or self-induced fear. A dental office should ensure patients that the time they spend there will be as friendly as possible. This is where social media marketing comes into play, as it can help develop a strong brand for the office in question. Everything from social media posts to written copy should reflect said friendliness, putting the minds of those in need of appointments at ease. Social media marketing aids with the sharing of content. Many businesses use social media strictly to share company-specific information. Additionally, a New York SEO Company will recommend it as a platform for content sharing. For dental patients, there are specific types of content to be prioritized. A blog post detailing the best medically-approved oral rinses, for example, can be shared on social media. Dentists can build practice loyalty by sharing educational content to help in-home care, etc. Not only can it be utilized by current patients but shared content introduces the practice to new social media users. Social media marketing drives referral traffic. If an individual is looking for a dentist or considering switching specialists, they are likely to look online for more information. Referrals, which are written by previous patients, are invaluable in many ways. First, they help inquiring minds determine the best specialists to work with. Second, they allow dentists to build their clientele, improving their businesses in the process. Aside from word-of-mouth from family members and friends, it can be argued that referrals on social media carry the most weight when deciding on a dentist. Having a positive, referenceable social presence can help build a practice and provider loyalty.

