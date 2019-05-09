New York Social Media Agency, fishbat, Explains How Using Reciprocity Can Result in Stronger Connections & Repeat Customers

NEW YORK, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the continuing commitment to helping companies develop and self-promote, New York Social Media Agency, fishbat, explains how using reciprocity can result in stronger connections and repeat customers, and why it's essential for growing business.

Foundation Building

Reciprocity is an act that is embraced by a variety of businesses throughout various industries. One example of reciprocity would be a retail business sending a few extra products to a loyal customer who continuously purchased from them. Another common act of reciprocity is offering free food items to loyal customers through apps, just for downloading or making a first purchase. Both B2B and B2C companies require a solid foundation for successful businesses and embracing reciprocity with customers helps to stabilize the relationship being built. Once customers feel they are valued by a business, they will continue to make repeat purchases, resulting in a successful relationship for both parties.

Reputation Building

When businesses participate in reciprocity for their customers, customers tend to make the acts known and feel obligated to let other know about their experience with your business and how it has shifted their loyalty in your direction. For the retail customer who received extra products with this month's order, they have given that information to another customer, describing your generosity for loyal customers. As these acts continue to be promoted, so does the reputation your business holds. Developing a strong and positive reputation with customers will allow your company to increase their following and continue to gain loyal customers in the future.

Marketing

Your business practice of reciprocity can also be promoted in your marketing. When you are promoting your service or product to your customers, consider offering a free product or service for customers visiting your location or inquiring about your business. When you offer individuals something without commitment, customers are willing to partake in the offer and often times find themselves indebted to your business. Once they are in the business, they find themselves making more purchased, in addition to obtaining the free product. Showcasing your reciprocity in your marketing highlights your ability to appreciate and support your loyal customers, further encouraging your brand.

About fishbat

fishbat Social Media Marketing Agency is a full-service digital marketing firm that takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs. The fishbat team understands the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

SOURCE fishbat

Related Links

http://www.fishbat.com

