New York Startup that aims to bring Robotic Process Automation and Cloud Orchestration from large banks and corporations to small businesses raises $500k of VC funding

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based startup electroNeek Robotics that automates office workers routine raised $500k during its pre-seed round in June 2019. Three VC funds participated in the round - Softline Venture Partners, I2BF Global Ventures and YellowRockets.vс, along with existing angel investors.

In the end of 2018, the company attracted first external financing to release a software product that automates repetitive user tasks in enterprise applications and systems on the level of Graphic User Interface and cloud connectors. Emerged from the family of technologies known as Robotic Process Automation and Cloud Orchestration, electroNeek automates any work that an employee can create instructions for.

electroNeek can extract and interpret information from business documents (e.g. invoices or purchase orders), Desktop and SaaS applications (e.g. Salesforce), process it, fill out a form or create a custom report, or just move the data between any desktop or cloud app, following business instructions.

Implementation of electroNeek can significantly boost employee productivity in Sales, Finance or HR and improve operations margin. Deep JavaScript integration and customization allows electroNeek to have faster implementation cycles and drive down the technology costs for its clients, compared to the competition.

The company targets mid-market and small businesses that have many repetitive tasks and constantly changing IT infrastructure and processes. Today, electroNeek has more than 80 implementation partners globally (including PwC).

The investments will help the company to move faster in fulfilling its market ambition – making such technologies as RPA and Cloud Orchestration affordable not only to large corporations but for SMBs and mid-market, drive truly mass adoption of digital robotics. – Sergey Yudovskiy, CEO

Earlier in 2019 electroNeek graduated from PwC Accelerator and joined Microsoft for Startups and NVIDIA Inception Program.

