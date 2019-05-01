New York State Adds Recall Checks To Vehicle Inspection Process

ALBANY, N.Y., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The State of New York has implemented checks for open recalls during vehicle inspections to help improve public safety. New York is the first state to give its network of over 10,000 inspection stations access to search thousands of vehicles at once for unfixed safety and emissions recalls through a free recall search tool developed jointly by Carfax, the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers and the Association of Global Automakers.

Carfax research shows that more than two million vehicles on New York roads – better than one out of every six – have open recalls. New York state inspectors are finding open recalls on approximately 180,000 vehicles out of the one million checked on average per month since gaining access to the tool. Drivers of vehicles that have open recalls are notified at the time of inspection and recall details are included on the state inspection report.

"Recalls are important to automakers and we want all recalled vehicles repaired quickly," said Robert Strassburger, VP, Vehicle Safety and Harmonization at the Auto Alliance. "The State of New York has taken an important step toward advancing our shared goal of raising awareness about open recalls so those affected vehicles can be repaired as quickly as possible. Their efforts are a welcome addition to those ongoing by public entities and private enterprise alike."

The recall search tool, which leverages the existing Carfax recall infrastructure, allows commercial and government entities to check up to 10,000 vehicle identification numbers (VIN) at once, free of charge. Results are delivered in seconds, detailing reported safety and emissions recalls, along with vehicle service campaigns.

"We commend the State of New York for its proactive approach to ensure consumers are informed on the recall status of their vehicle as part of the inspection process," added Steve Gehring, VP of Vehicle Safety and Connected Automation at Global Automakers. "Their leadership in prioritizing consumer safety is an example we encourage other states to follow."

To learn more about the recall search tool and apply for access, visit www.freeautorecallsearch.org.

About the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers

The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers is a trade association representing 12 automakers. Together, our mission is to promote policies that allow automakers the freedom and control to build cars and light trucks that are safe, reliable, energy-efficient, clean and smart — all so our customers can enjoy greater peace of mind as they go about their daily lives. Visit www.autoalliance.org.

About the Association of Global Automakers

The Association of Global Automakers represents the U.S. operations of international motor vehicle manufacturers, original equipment suppliers, automotive technology companies and other automotive-related trade associations. Global Automakers' mission is to educate and advocate for policies that help foster a vibrant, growing, free and open U.S. auto industry for all stakeholders. The Association collaborates with industry leaders, legislators, regulators, and other players in Washington, DC and 50 state capitals to create the kind of public policy that promotes innovation, vehicle safety and environmental responsibility. Visit us at www.globalautomakers.org.

About Carfax

Carfax, a unit of IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, own and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by Carfax vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, Carfax provides exclusive services like Carfax Used Car Listings, myCarfax, Carfax History-Based Value and the flagship Carfax® Vehicle History Report™ to consumers and the automotive industry. Carfax owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is a nationally recognized top workplace by The Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Shop, Buy, Own, Sell – Show me the Carfax™. Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

