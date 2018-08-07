New York State: Survey Reveals Priciest Summer Destinations

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Southampton, part of the famous Hamptons on Long Island, is the priciest summer destination in New York State. That determination is based on the cost of its lodging this summer.

A recent survey conducted by NewYorkHotels.org compared 20 popular destinations in the Empire State. The rate for the cheapest available double room during the month of August 2018 served as the basis of comparison. Only hotels that are rated at least 3 stars and are located close to the beach or city center have been considered.

At an average price tag of $334 for its least expensive room, Southampton tops the leaderboard. Two other Long Island locales, Greenport and Shelter Island, complete the podium at average overnight rates of $324 and $294, respectively.

Saratoga Springs is the priciest destination outside of Long Island. At an average of $287 per night, this thoroughbred horse-racing hub ranks fourth priciest overall in the state. In contrast, rather affordable over the summer is Manhattan, where overnight guests should find a room for below $150.

The following table shows the 10 most expensive summer destinations in New York State. The prices shown reflect the average rate for each city's cheapest available double room (minimum 3-star hotel) for the period spanning August 1–31, 2018

Southampton $334 Greenport $324 Shelter Island $294 Saratoga Springs $287 Montauk $274 Cooperstown $224 Ithaca $154 Downtown Brooklyn $151 Syracuse $148 Hudson $146

For the full results of the survey, check https://www.newyorkhotels.org/press/nystate2018.html

