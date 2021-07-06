New York Students to Hear from NASA, JAXA Astronauts on Space Station

WASHINGTON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from Harlem Link Charter School will have an opportunity this week to hear from astronauts aboard the International Space Station. The Earth-to-space call will air live at 12:40 p.m. EDT Friday, July 9, on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide will answer prerecorded video questions from students and alumni of the Harlem Link Charter School in New York City. Harlem Link is a pre-kindergarten to fifth grade charter school that has offered a student-centered curriculum to families in Harlem since 2005. Harlem Link enrolls students from across the five boroughs of New York, maintains an active alumni network, and enrolls new students on a rolling basis throughout the school year to better serve families facing difficult circumstances such as housing instability or a need for special education services.

The event will be held virtually. Media interested in covering should contact Laylanie Reinoso at 929-421-6669 or [email protected].

Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance, and interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Network's Tracking and Data Relay Satellites.

For more than 20 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked on the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Through NASA's Artemis program, the agency will send the first woman and the first person of color to the Moon's surface, and eventually expand human exploration to Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

Follow America's Moon to Mars exploration at:

https://www.nasa.gov/topics/moon-to-mars

Follow NASA astronauts on social media at:

https://www.twitter.com/NASA_astronauts

See videos and lesson plans highlighting research on the International Space Station at:

https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation

SOURCE NASA

Related Links

http://www.nasa.gov

