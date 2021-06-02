New York Times Best-Seller Pastor John Hagee Releases New Book, "Absolute Power"

SAN ANTONIO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From Internationally renowned pastor and New York Times best-selling author, John Hagee, comes Absolute Power. In his most recent book, Pastor Hagee applies Scripture, historical anecdotes, and the wisdom of our forefathers to bring a meaningful and impactful message of hope to the reader.

"I wrote this book to encourage the reader with the simple truth that God, His Word and His blessings remain unchanged even in light of the challenges the world has experienced in recent days. In Him exists Absolute Power! When we give our lives to His service, we have access to this power and become conduits for change and vessels of His unconditional love," Hagee said.

Absolute Power will help the lost find their way to their divine destiny. It will make the impossible possible, turn sorrows into joy, defeats into victories, and doubts into faith in Almighty God. In this book, Hagee demonstrates that with a direct and personal relationship with the Creator of the Universe, anyone can discover their purpose and fulfill their true potential for success and happiness.

"We do not worship wealth, or fame, or anything found in the world of materialism. Our God is the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, and He has blessed us with a divine potential to experience true peace, hope and joy, but we must seize that opportunity by letting Him into our hearts and displaying His absolute power in our lives," Hagee added.

Pastor John C. Hagee is the founder and Senior Pastor of Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas, a non-denominational evangelical church with more than 22,000 active members. Pastor Hagee has served the Lord in the gospel ministry for over 63 years. Including Absolute Power, he has authored 43 books, seven of which were New York Times Best Sellers. He is also the founder of Hagee Ministries, which telecasts his teachings throughout America and the nations of the world, the Sanctuary of Hope, a community that provides young, expectant women who have chosen life a home to raise their children, and Christians United for Israel, the nation's largest pro-Israel organization with over 10 million members.

