New York Times Best-Selling Author Diane Sanfilippo Debuts Keto Quick Start: A Beginner's Guide to a Whole-Foods Ketogenic Diet

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Times best-selling author and certified nutrition consultant Diane Sanfilippo delivers a delicious, easy way to enjoy a low-carb, high-fat diet in her highly anticipated new book, Keto Quick Start. Readers will learn to fill their plates with nutrient-dense, satiating foods, focusing on quality protein, healthy fats and plenty of vegetables while cutting out processed foods and excess carbs. Filled with more than 100 gluten-free, grain-free and soy-free recipes, Keto Quick Start launches today alongside a 14-city book tour.

The ketogenic diet has attracted so many followers for good reason. It is an effective tool for fat loss with many proven health benefits. However, getting started and sticking with keto can be a challenge. That is where Keto Quick Start comes in. Inspired from her own experience with a keto lifestyle, Sanfilippo makes keto approachable for everyone and sustainable for the long term. The book includes a road map for transitioning to a keto diet, four weekly meal plans with shopping lists, quick fix meal ideas, tips for dining out, ways to break a weight loss plateau, and a unique, simple template to track one's food.

"I receive so many questions from people who want to improve their health but don't know where or how to start. It can be overwhelming and confusing, especially with so much conflicting diet information out there," said Diane Sanfilippo. "I realized there was a need in the community to offer a real food based keto approach that is healthy, easy and effective. This book is designed to give you a whole new way of looking at your plate and creating a lifestyle that helps you reach your health goals."

Additionally, people across the country will be able to experience the first-ever Balanced Bites meal delivery service, inspired by recipes from the book, beginning in mid-January with a goal of creating meals that are affordable and made of just real food ingredients without additives or preservatives. The subscription-based service will launch keto friendly meals first (and others to follow) with a rotating menu of ready-made, flash frozen entrees. Simply heat and eat.

About Diane Sanfilippo

Diane Sanfilippo is the owner and founder of Balanced Bites. She holds a B.S. from Syracuse University and is certified in holistic nutrition, holistic lifestyle coaching, and Poliquin BioSignature Modulation. She is the co-host of the top-rated weekly health podcast The Balanced Bites Podcast. Her runaway hit Practical Paleo sold over half a million copies and spent ninety-seven weeks on the New York Times best-seller list.

SOURCE Balanced Bites

