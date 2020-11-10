New York Times Bestselling Artist Marty Noble to Debut First Limited Edition Print Collection of Artwork

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StraxArt™, the innovative brand behind a new wave of digital art, has announced the global launch of the Marty Noble Collection™. The news comes as a result of a global license agreement with Marty Noble, LLC.

Marty Noble: Angel of Serenity Marty Noble: Sugar Skull

The collaboration calls for the creation and development of a series of compelling limited editions of Marty Noble's own artworks and iconic imagery that has spanned over three decades. The collection is just the beginning of a series of forthcoming collections that will spotlight the immense beauty and incredible range of art that has delighted fans and collectors for generations.

This rare collection will incorporate unique and imaginative visual art elements of important and accessible works. There are few artists today who have explored so many subjects and mastered their respective visual spirit – Marty Noble continues to do so, and this collection will be a welcome event for her fans and a rare opportunity for new admirers to discover her.

Marty was destined to be an artist from the day she arrived in this world. Her four grandparents met at the Cleveland School of Art in the early 1900's. Her maternal grandfather became a very successful illustrator and fine artist. Her mother, Helen Noble, became a visual artist whose talent touched many mediums; painting, sculpture, and more – her love for printmaking was her personal favorite. Marty's mother and grandfather were recognized in Who's Who in American Art. "I was always immersed in the world of visual art" said Marty. Her siblings inherited the gift of artistic talent as well as her son, establishing four generations of known artists in her extended family. The rich "DNA" of artistic talent that was woven through the fabric of her family almost guaranteed Marty would evolve as an artist should she choose that path. Fortunately for us and the world, she did.

Marty's travels and constant visual absorption of the world around translated into numerous exciting and breathtaking works of art from "Sugar Skulls" to "Steampunk" to "Angels", and to the flowing and mystical worlds her mind inhabits. Marty Noble has touched our lives in more ways than we can imagine. Seeing the world through a unique set of lenses Marty has the magical ability to transfer what she sees to almost any medium, inviting us into her world.

Here then, for the first time, is the first collection of Marty Noble works. Painstakingly created, with the attention to detail that is her hallmark, the new limited editions of original creations by Marty will be able to grace your walls and bring bright and beautiful joy to your home.

The Marty Noble Collection™ is predicated on the philosophy that fine art can only be appreciated to the extent that it can be accessed. StraxArt's program of digitizing fine art for both preservation and accessibility were a natural fit with the desire of Marty Noble to make works in her vast portfolio more generally available. The two organizations came together to develop and assemble this rare collection of limited-edition works, which have never been displayed or available for purchase until now.

"Our process model enables StraxArt to offer limited edition framed prints of Marty Noble works at a price that is accessible to everyone," says Eric Singleton, a co-founder and advisor to StraxArt. "It was crucial to make these incredible works available without any compromise on quality. StraxArt uses pigment inks, sustainably sourced framing and 100% museum quality papers for a true heirloom product that embraces the spirit of fine art and the spirit of Marty – one of the most important aspects of our mission."

The Marty Noble Collection™ displays a wide range of rare, digitized Marty Noble originals available as heirloom-quality framed prints for sale. View the collection at www.martynoblecollection.com. The Marty Noble Collection™ is printed with Marty's signature on the artwork certifying their authenticity. Framing, if desired, can include a special double-mat, with stunning underlay with quarter-inch white and framed in black or gold. The results are breathtaking. Each limited-edition print comes complete with a Marty Noble Collection Certificate of Authenticity. StraxArt will continue to present new limited-edition works going forward and will make the art of Marty Noble accessible to millions of fans worldwide.

About StraxArt™

StraxArt is changing the way visual art is experienced around the world. We are a forward-thinking company focused on democratizing access to the world's great artists and their artistic expression. Visit us online at http://www.martynoblecollection.com

Contact: Alan Mariotti

415-855-0874

[email protected]

SOURCE StraxArt