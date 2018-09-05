New York Website Design Company, Lounge Lizard, provides Quick Tips for Better Marketing ROI

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lounge Lizard is globally recognized as a New York website design company within the web design and development industry. Lounge Lizard's brandtenders are creative, tech-savvy, and passionate in developing innovative strategies that drive conversion for both startup and established clients of all industries, making them the "best of breed since 1998."

Who doesn't want a better return on investment, especially when it comes to marketing? ROI in marketing is rather interesting as there seems to be a misconception that ROI is a fixed number depending on the medium. Just because the average return on investment for a particular ad on a certain media outlet is 15%, that doesn't mean that number is fixed and can't be improved upon with a little effort. Today NY based web design company, Lounge Lizard, provides Quick Tips for Better Marketing ROI.

Use multiple messages early. A key to marketing is getting the right message to the right people. This is not always easy as sometimes a message might not resonate as you had hoped. One way to work around this is by crafting and using multiple messages early on in a campaign. As you measure the effectiveness of those you can then adjust your focus on the best performing messages while removing the weaker ones. Switch targets. Similar to using multiple messages, you should also look at switching targets. By targets we mean both the target audience as well as the channel being used to reach that audience. Again, this is a situation where you are monitoring and analyzing a live campaign early on and then optimizing the campaign based on analysis of results so that you can turn up the ROI by focusing on those people who are responding most positively. Check the frequency. Typically, a message is most powerful the first time you hear it. As it gets repeated the impact will decline. Therefore, it is important to analyze message frequency to help decide where the sweet spot is between just enough and too much. When combined with switching targets this can increase ROI. Negotiate lower prices. It stands to reason that if you can negotiate lower prices for advertising your ROI will increase because ROI is impact divided by cost. Some people are willing to accept posted prices but in business, everything is negotiable. Find lower-cost options. There are a ridiculous number of channels and mediums for advertising in today's world. Due to this simple fact there are numerous options available you should be able to find a lower-cost option in the same or even a higher-impact channel that will get your message to your audience.

