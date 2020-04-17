New Yorkers Look to Move to Suburbs: New Data Shows 250% Increase in Searches According to Moving Website moveBuddha.com

ATHENS, Ga., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- moveBuddha.com, a moving company booking website, just-released new data from their online Moving Cost Calculator showing an almost 250% increase in searches by New York City residents looking to move to suburbs within 90 minutes of the city.

Ryan Carrigan, co-founder and CEO of moveBuddha.com, said, "In normal times the majority of searches for relocations out of NYC would be to other major cities like San Francisco, LA, Philly, DC... While we're still seeing plenty of interest in moving to other major cities, the surge in searches for moving to suburbs within 90 minutes of the city has been unusual. Many searches are for move dates in July or August when quarantine restrictions will likely have been lifted or eased."

Carrigan continued, "The data suggests this is a new category of residents looking to leave the city that is likely motivated by the hardship of coronavirus." Carrigan noted, "Family-friendly suburbs with high median household incomes were among the most popular in searches. This could suggest wealthy families are starting to research moving out of the city."

The report looked at search data for all suburbs within a 90-minute driving radius of the city. The past 4 weeks of search data was compared to the same period of time last year. The data is based on website users' searches, not actual moves taking place at this time.

A full write up including a data set of the most popular suburbs can be found at this link: https://www.movebuddha.com/blog/new-yorkers-relocate-post-coronavirus

moveBuddha is the fastest and easiest way to find and book a moving company online. The company was founded in 2015 and is best known for its Moving Cost Calculator online quoting tool and its Should I Move For Work? decision tool.

