New York's #1 Divorce Trial Lawyer Dror Bikel Hits #1 Best Seller w/Book: The 1% Divorce - Clash of Titans

In The 1% Divorce , trial attorney Dror Bikel takes us from New York City's most lavish penthouses to paparazzi filled courthouses across America to examine the divorce styles, celebrity follies, and tactics of the ultra-famous and super-rich as they clash over difficult child custody arrangements and complex high-value asset divisions.

Peopled by a Who's Who of high profile celebrities, low profile billionaires, well-known CEOs, and a fascinating cross-section of artists, politicians, professional athletes, and their soon-to-be-exes, Bikel's book delivers unique insights into celebrity splits and high-net-worth divorces, straight from the headlines.

Among the topics covered:

Art Community & Collector Splits and Valuations

Billionaire Couples Calling it Quits

The Conundrum Politicians Face in Divorce

Valuing & Maintaining Celebrity Brand Value

Geographically Diverse Parents with Custody Issues

Religious Practices, School Decisions & Special Needs

Prenupts for the Ultra Rich & Non-Moneyed Spouses

Abuse, Coercion, Fraud & Hidden Assets…

Kirkus Reviews – "An intelligent handbook to divorce for the abundantly rich that also contains useful information for the rest of us…looks at divorce….as a bitter contest between relentlessly competitive Type A personalities"

WNR News – "A fascinating guide straight from the man who's seen it all"

Armed with The 1% Divorce, readers have a playbook for the next bombshell celebrity breakup or uber-wealthy split, authored by the ultimate legal insider.

Dror Bikel: An award-winning Manhattan matrimonial trial attorney and founder of a powerhouse divorce and child custody law firm, MENSA lecturer, 4-time legal author (including The Wall Street Divorce), Dror specializes in high profile, high conflict splits and custody battles. A well-known blogger and recurring expert commentator for media outlets ranging from CNN to the Hollywood Reporter, Bikel's matrimonial law firm is rated among America's most powerful and effective.

Sutton Hart Press: Sutton Hart Press is a national award winning publisher of exceptional nonfiction authored by high authority thought leaders across many specialties from law to science, finance, and beyond.

