New York's Newest Hotel, Hyatt Regency JFK Airport at Resorts World New York, Debuts Today

QUEENS, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyatt Regency JFK Airport at Resorts World New York celebrated its ribbon cutting today in Queens, which featured executives from Genting, which owns the hotel and casino, and Hyatt, as well as local elected officials and community leaders. The hotel officially opens today for guests to experience New York City's newest play, stay, dine, shop and be entertained destination.

Hyatt Regency JFK Airport at Resorts World New York is an eight-story, luxury hotel, featuring 400 residential-inspired guestrooms and premium suites with energizing design and insightful in-room technology. The hotel also features the world-renowned Sugar Factory Restaurant, a fitness center, state-of-the-art conference and meeting spaces, and additional gaming areas. The centerpiece of the property is a soaring grand lobby, perfectly suited for art exhibits, events and musical performances, that connects the hotel with Resorts World New York City (RWNYC), which opened in 2011.

"There is no better way to celebrate Resorts World's 10th anniversary than with the opening of this world-class hotel in New York City," said Bob DeSalvio, President of Genting Americas East. "We are honored to collaborate with Hyatt and so proud to welcome guests from all over the world and provide them with a truly unparalleled casino resort experience in the heart of New York. While the hotel has always been part of our vision, today's ribbon cutting takes on additional significance as we celebrate the Queens community and do our part to move New York Forward."

"We are excited to debut Hyatt Regency JFK Airport at Resorts World New York and invite guests to experience our intuitive hospitality as they relax and recharge after a day of gaming, dining, and entertainment," said Brian Reynolds, Senior Vice President of Resorts World New York City. "Working with our Resorts World team, we're pleased to deliver on an innovative and seamless experience that is sure to energize travelers."

Guestrooms

The hotel features 400 guest rooms including 275 king rooms, 91 double rooms and 34 suites. The variety of accommodations is ideal for business and leisure travelers alike thanks to an incredibly convenient location near JFK Airport. The oversized suites are designed to make guests feel at home with kitchenettes and separate living spaces. Many of the chic guestrooms offer floor-to-ceiling windows looking out to the city's skyline.

Entertainment

The property offers 6,500 slots and electronic table games. Resorts World New York City features three unique levels of gaming, Times Square Casino, Fifth Avenue Casino and Central Park Casino, along with several high-limit rooms.

The $400 million hotel and amenities investment has long been part of Genting's vision of bringing a destination resort, popular in global locations such as Las Vegas and Singapore, to New York City. The resort seamlessly features a variety of non-gaming amenities to complement the most innovative gaming products and entertainment offerings, allowing guests of all interests and budgets an experience that fits their personal tastes.

This development brings the total investment in Resorts World New York City to over $1.1 billion after Genting spent more than $700 million to enhance the existing Aqueduct grandstand to become a leading entertainment destination. The hotel addition has created hundreds of good-paying careers for New Yorkers and will provide additional revenue for New York State's Lottery Education Fund. Resorts World New York City has already generated more than $3 billion for New York's public schools.

Meetings and Events

Beyond redefining the hotel experience for leisure guests, the new hotel applies a high-touch experience for meetings and events, with 5,000 square feet of total function space and state-of-the-art meeting facilities all backed by a dedicated team offering meeting planners a seamless, confident service, for themselves and attendees. The rooms are designed to host a range of events including corporate meetings, art exhibits and community programs. Including Resorts World New York City, the property will now have more than 64,000 square feet of event space.

Dining

Sugar Factory, the world-renowned café and confectionary shop, is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Its signature menu items include decadent milkshakes and old-fashioned sundaes. Guests can also enjoy additional food and beverage options including a convenient Grab n' Go. Regency Club guests can enjoy daily continental breakfast and evening hors d'oeuvres and light snacks at this exclusive club.

Conveniently located minutes away from JFK Airport, the hotel is easily accessible by the A Train, Q37 bus, and LIRR to Jamaica Station with pick-up from a free casino shuttle.

About Resorts World New York City

Resorts World New York City (RWNYC) is the only casino in New York City, offering more than 8 million guests annually an unparalleled gaming and entertainment experience while generating over $3 billion for the State's education system since opening in 2011. RWNYC is operated by the Genting Group, a global company founded in 1965, operating destination resorts in Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, the Bahamas, the United States and all four oceans through its Star Cruises, Dream Cruises and Crystal Cruises brands. Genting has more than 50 years of experience in the travel and leisure industry and collectively employs approximately 60,000 people while offering an unparalleled resort experience to over 50 million visitors a year worldwide.

