New You, Inc. (NWYU) Announces the Release of the First-Ever Completely Water-Soluble Nano Full Spectrum Hemp Complex

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New You, Inc. (NWYU) reports today that its subsidiary, NEWYOU LLC, has officially released NanoX, a proprietary 1125 mg Full Spectrum Hemp Complex, the first of its kind in the nano CBD space. In addition to being a proprietary formulation and completely water soluble, it contains highly sought after nutritional components including liposomal CoQ10, Curcumin, Methyl Vitamin B12, as well as Colloidal Silver.

"We're extremely excited about NanoX," CEO Ray Grimm Jr. said. "We believe the cutting-edge nature of this product positions NEWYOU LLC as not only a player in the CBD market, but a leader. While competitors white label existing formulations or do it the way it's always been done, NEWYOU LLC is stepping outside the box with innovation to make its products more bioavailable."

New You, Inc. is a publicly traded company (NWYU) that currently holds one subsidiary, NEWYOU LLC, a leading marketer and distributor of premium CBD products founded by CEO Ray Grimm Jr. A visionary entrepreneur and wellness industry pioneer, Grimm has founded six health and wellness companies growing three of them to over $50 million in sales in their first five years. New You, Inc. management will be focused on strategies to diversify revenue streams and develop new business models in the months ahead to determine which brands and/or products should be added next.

