New You, Inc. (NWYU) Registration Statement Declared Effective

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New You, Inc. (NWYU) announced today that its Registration Statement on Form S-1 was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Going forward, the Company will be fully reporting with the SEC.

Following the effective S-1 filing, New You, Inc. will apply in the coming days to begin trading in the OTCQB market. The Company expects the process of trading on the OTCQB to take approximately 30 days.

CEO Ray Grimm Jr. commented, "Our team spent a considerable amount of time and energy getting the S-1 filed. The review process for the S-1 took approximately 90 days. It just shows the credibility of our business and our openness to share our business. Within a very short period of time, NEW YOU, Inc. has exceeded our revenue expectations. We are optimistic that we will continue to grow not just organically, but through the potential acquisition of several businesses in the near future."

New You, Inc.'s early success is due to the acquisition of NEWYOU LLC, a Hemp-based CBD company. NEWYOU LLC recently introduced a new CBD weight loss coffee and this product is receiving rave reviews

ABOUT New You, Inc. :

New You, Inc. is a publicly traded company (NWYU) that currently holds one subsidiary, NEWYOU LLC, a leading marketer and distributor of premium CBD products founded by CEO Ray Grimm Jr. A visionary entrepreneur and wellness industry pioneer, Grimm has founded six health and wellness companies growing three of them to over $50 million in sales in their first five years. New You, Inc. management will be focused on strategies to diversify revenue streams and develop new business models in the months ahead to determine which brands and/or products should be added next.

Safe Harbor Act: Statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. We believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, although we cannot guarantee achievements, future results, levels of activity, performance, or other future events. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results may differ from these forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including risks related to our ability to raise additional capital, liquidity, revenue growth, operating results, industry, regulations, technology and products, any of which could cause us to not achieve some or all of our goals, or cause our previously reported actual results and performance to change or differ from future results, performance, or achievements, including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release, unless otherwise required by law.

Contact:

Tammy Boonstra

NEWYOU Communications

tammyboonstra@att.net

SOURCE New You, Inc.