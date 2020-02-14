New Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME Products Featured At The 117th Annual North American International Toy Fair

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. (KONAMI) is excited to spotlight its 2020 Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME (TCG) lineup at the 117th Annual North American International Toy Fair February 22-25 (www.toyfairny.com). KONAMI will be showcasing new and upcoming releases in booth #6551 at the Javits Center in New York City.

"Showcasing the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG at Toy Fair gives us a chance to meet and share ideas with our hobby and mass market partners in an innovative environment," said Yumi Hoashi, Senior Vice President, Card Business for KONAMI. "Our 2020 portfolio features marquee products to appeal to devoted Duelists, as well as casual players and newcomers."

Releasing January 17, a four-piece collection of Dueling accessories celebrates the popular card Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring. Protect and display your cards in style with the Ash Blossom Card Case (MSRP $4.99), Ash Blossom Card Sleeves (MSRP $3.99), Ash Blossom Game Mat (MSRP $14.99), and Ash Blossom 9-Pocket Duelist Portfolio (MSRP $9.99).

On January 24, Yu-Gi-Oh! The Dark Side of Dimensions Movie Pack Secret Edition (MSRP $9.99 per Box) debuts, with 3 Ultra Rare variants and 3 Secret Rare packs of 5-cards from a 57-card set. A week later on January 31, Dueling goes futuristic with Winter's 100-card booster set! Ignition Assault (MSRP $3.99 per 9-card pack) features all-new cards from the climax of the Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS animated series.

Then on February 14, Structure Deck: Shaddoll Showdown (MSRP: $9.99 per box) revives a huge fan-favorite theme with new twists! Shaddoll Showdown brings new artwork for beloved classics for a total of 49 cards, including 10 foils.

Light the fuse again on March 6 with the Ignition Assault Special Edition (MSRP $9.99 per box), giving Duelists another shot to stock up on cards from the latest core booster with 3 packs of Ignition Assault, plus 2 of 4 Super Rare variants at an unbeatable value. Then on March 30 prepare for Duel Overload (MSRP $29.99 per set), a 100-card collection of new cards and sought-after treasures! Each Duel Overload box delivers 6 Duel Overload packs with 5 Ultra Rare cards each, plus 1 of 6 oversized collectible cards.

Next up on April 3, the all-foil Secret Slayers (MSRP $3.99 per 5-card pack) booster debuts 3 new themes from a 60-card set comprised of 40 Super Rares and 20 Secret Rares. Then on April 17 get ready for some old-school heavy metal with Structure Deck: Mechanized Madness (MSRP $9.99 per box).

Eternity Code (MSRP $3.99 per 9-card pack) marks the finale of the Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS animated series as Spring season's 100-card booster set, releasing on May 1.

For more information on KONAMI's extensive Organized Play programs, including opportunities for aspiring Duelists to learn how to play, go to www.yugioh-card.com/en/events.

