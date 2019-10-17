NEW Zatarain's Smoked Sausage brings even more flavor to your favorite dishes!

"This sausage is specially seasoned to complement the flavors of jambalaya and other Zatarain's rice mixes," said New Orleans native and Zatarain's Principal Scientist Claude Davis. "Between the sausage and the rice mix, you can deliver the perfect amount of flavor every time!"

Whether you are cooking up jambalaya, red beans & rice or gumbo, it's never been easier to feed your family and friends at your next tailgate, seafood boil, Carnival party or whatever the occasion may be. Just pick up your favorite Zatarain's rice mixes and Andouille or Cajun Smoked Sausage to create a flavorful southern classic in a snap!

You can also incorporate either or both new Zatarain's Smoked Sausages into your favorite recipes , or try one of ours:

Original Jambalaya

Shrimp & Sausage Pastalaya

Dump-and-Bake Sausage Red Beans and Rice Casserole

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

Easy Stovetop Shrimp Boil

For a quick and easy appetizer, grill a package of Zatarain's Smoked Sausage and serve with a Zatarain's Creole Mustard Dipping Sauce on the side! For a fun interactive party spread, let your guests customize their jambalaya with a "Make Your Own" Jambalaya Bar.

"You can spend all day cooking a big pot of gumbo or red beans," said Davis. "But with Zatarain's you can have all of the flavor and still not miss the chance to visit with family and friends!"

Zatarain's Smoked Sausage is 100% pork and contains no artificial colors or flavors, no by-products, no MSG and is gluten free.

Visit www.zatarains.com for more easy recipes and find Zatarain's Smoked Sausage at Sam's Club and select grocery stores across the country.

CONTACT: Kacey M. Hill

hillk@peteramayer.com

504-858-7092





Maggie Robert

robertm@peteramayer.com

985-789-4646

SOURCE Zatarain’s

Related Links

http://www.zatarains.com

