New Zealand, Israel, and Denmark - Watch Out for a Massive Data Center Investment, Arizton Published Five Data Center Market Research Reports on Israel, Denmark, Poland, Turkey, and New Zealand

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton Advisory & Intelligence has recently published five latest reports on regional data center industry. The research reports on Israel data center, Denmark data center, Poland data center, Turkey data center, and New Zealand data center provide a detailed insights into the market size, share, investment, and growth opportunities.

Investment Opportunities in Top Five Data Center Market

Report Attributes Details New Zealand Data Center Market Investment by 2027 USD 1.8 billion CAGR (2021-2027) 18.65 % Denmark Data Center Market Investment by 2027 USD 3.21 billion CAGR (2021-2027) 15 % Israel Data Center Market Investment by 2027 USD 628.8 Million CAGR (2021-2027) 10.92 % Poland Data Center Market Investment by 2027 USD 1.81 billion CAGR (2021-2027) 10 % Turkey Data Center Market Investment by 2027 USD 954.6 million CAGR (2021-2027) 8.43 %

285 MW Power Capacity to be Added in the Poland Data Center Market by 2027

The Poland data center market will witness investments of USD 1.81 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10% from 2021-2027.

In Poland's data center market, 3S, Atman, Equinix, Polcom, Adgar Investments & Development, Netia, and T-Mobile are the major colocation operators in the country. In 2021, new entrants such as Data4, Orange Business Services, and Vantage Data Centers were also investing heavily followed by Equinix, 3S, Atman, and Beyond.pl. The demand from local corporate customers to co-locate in regional data centers for benefits like low pricing and flexibility for services has led to an increase in the creation of facilities by local operators for further construction/expansion of data centers.

Atman, a prominent colocation operator in the country, has an operational capacity of around 73 MW among three data center facilities. The company is expanding its operations in the country with the announcement of its F7 data center in Warsaw, which will be operational by 2024. The company is also a significant operator of internet exchange points in the country and offers cloud computing and optic fiber network services.

Global construction contractors have provided services in developing facilities in the Poland data center market. For instance, Turner & Townsend announced in March 2022 that to have been appointed by Data4 to provide project & cost management at Data4's construction in Warsaw. In Poland, companies collaborate with IT infrastructure providers to improve infrastructure efficiency in the facilities. For instance, Grupa Onet.pl Poland-based company has adopted Nexus 5000, Nexus 7000, and Nexus 2000 Switches from Cisco Systems for its data center networking.

Key Vendors Profiled in the Report

IT Infrastructure Providers: Atos, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi Vantara, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Inspur, Juniper Networks, Lenovo, NetApp, and Pure Storage

Atos, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi Vantara, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Inspur, Juniper Networks, Lenovo, NetApp, and Pure Storage Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors: AODC, PORR GROUP, Qumak, Strabag, TECHKO, Turner & Townsend, and Warbud

AODC, PORR GROUP, Qumak, Strabag, TECHKO, Turner & Townsend, and Warbud Support Infrastructure Providers: 3M , ABB, Aermec, Airedale International Air Conditioning, Alfa Laval, Carrier, Caterpillar, Condair, Cummins, Daikin Applied, Delta Electronics, Eaton, HITEC Power Protection, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Perkins Engines, Piller Power Systems, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, Siemens, STULZ, and Vertiv

, ABB, Aermec, Airedale International Air Conditioning, Alfa Laval, Carrier, Caterpillar, Condair, Cummins, Daikin Applied, Delta Electronics, Eaton, HITEC Power Protection, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Perkins Engines, Piller Power Systems, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, Siemens, STULZ, and Vertiv Data Center Investors: 3S Group, Artnet, Atman, Beyond.pl, Equinix, Netia, and T-Mobile.

3S Group, Artnet, Atman, Beyond.pl, Equinix, Netia, and T-Mobile. New Entrants: Data4, Orange Business Services, and Vantage Data Centers

Denmark to Witness Huge Investments Opportunities from Hyperscale Operators and Colocation Service Providers

Denmark's data center market size is expected to reach USD 3.21 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.

Denmark expects to witness increased investments, especially from hyperscale operators and colocation service providers, due to increased focus on renewable energy sources, favorable government support for digitalization, and increased subsea cable deployment during 2022–2027.

Denmark's data center market is one of the emerging markets in the Nordic region. 5G deployments, adoption of cloud-based services, adoption of IoT, Big Data, and investments in renewable energy are the major factors supporting the increase in data center investments.

In Denmark, Copenhagen is the prominent data center investment location as it has robust fiber connectivity, 5G network services, and power utility infrastructure. Regarding connectivity, there is a significant amount of submarine deployments in the country. For instance, Havhingsten was launched by Meta in collaboration with Aqua Comm and Bulk Fibre. Denmark offers cold climate conditions, which operators can use for cooling their centers (free cooling). Around 85% of free cooling is provided by the country, helping to cut off energy consumption by about 50%.

Key Vendors Profiled in the Report

IT Infrastructure Providers: Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Lenovo, and NetApp

Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Lenovo, and NetApp Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors: Aarsleff, Arup, Caverion, Coromatic, COWI, Exyte (M+W Group), Gottlieb Paludan Architects, Logi-Tek, Mace Group, Mercury, MT Hojgaard, NOVENCO Building & Industry, Ramboll Group, and Soren Jensen

Aarsleff, Arup, Caverion, Coromatic, COWI, Exyte (M+W Group), Gottlieb Paludan Architects, Logi-Tek, Mace Group, Mercury, MT Hojgaard, NOVENCO Building & Industry, Ramboll Group, and Support Infrastructure Providers: ABB, Caterpillar, Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric), Cummins, Eaton, Grundfos, KOHLER-SDMO, Legrand, NG Metal, Riello UPS (Riello Elettronica), Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, Socomec, STULZ, Systemair, UniCool, and Vertiv

ABB, Caterpillar, Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric), Cummins, Eaton, Grundfos, KOHLER-SDMO, Legrand, NG Metal, Riello UPS (Riello Elettronica), Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, Socomec, STULZ, Systemair, UniCool, and Vertiv Data Center Investors: Apple, Digital Realty, Meta (Facebook), GlobalConnect, Google, Microsoft, Penta Infra, and Cibicom A/S

Apple, Digital Realty, Meta (Facebook), GlobalConnect, Google, Microsoft, Penta Infra, and Cibicom A/S New Entrant: STACK Infrastructure (DigiPlex)

New Zealand to Witness Investments from New Entrants Such as CDC Data Centers and DCI Data Centers

The New Zealand data center market is witnessing the entry of new investors, such as CDC Data Centres and DCI Data Centers, involved in developing modular data center facilities in the country. In 2021, the country also witnessed the deployment of modular facilities; for instance, T4 Group is planning to build a modular data center in New Zealand with an investment of around USD 34.6 million. In New Zealand, most data centers are procuring renewable energy sources to improve the sustainability of the facilities. For instance, Microsoft is partnering with Ecotricity to power its data center region in New Zealand with 100% renewable energy.

The New Zealand data center market has the presence of both local and global construction contractors that cater to major operators in the market. For instance, Hawkins is involved in developing the Microsoft data center cloud region in Auckland, New Zealand. Moreover, companies collaborate with IT infrastructure providers to improve infrastructure efficiency in the facilities. Datacom's Orbit Auckland facility has Stratum-1 NTP (network time protocol) time servers.

Key Vendors Profiled in the Report

IT Infrastructure Providers: Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, Hitachi Vantara, IBM, Juniper Networks, Lenovo, and NetApp

Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, Hitachi Vantara, IBM, Juniper Networks, Lenovo, and NetApp Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors: AECOM, Arup, Aurecon, Beca, Hawkins, Mott MacDonald, Norman Disney & Young (NDY), The Building Intelligence Group, TransWorks, and WT

AECOM, Arup, Aurecon, Beca, Hawkins, Mott MacDonald, & Young (NDY), The Building Intelligence Group, TransWorks, and WT Support Infrastructure Providers: 3M , ABB, Alfa Laval, Airedale International Air Conditioning, Black Box, Climaveneta, Caterpillar, Cummins, Cyber Power Systems, EcoCooling, Eaton, KOHLER-SDMO, Legrand, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, STULZ, Thycon, Trane, and Vertiv

, ABB, Alfa Laval, Airedale International Air Conditioning, Black Box, Climaveneta, Caterpillar, Cummins, Cyber Power Systems, EcoCooling, Eaton, KOHLER-SDMO, Legrand, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, STULZ, Thycon, Trane, and Vertiv Data Center Investors: Datacom, Data Vault, Microsoft, Plan B, and Spark Digital

Datacom, Data Vault, Microsoft, Plan B, and Spark Digital New Entrants: CDC Data Centres and DCI Data Centers

Turkey Will Add Around 183 thousand Square Feet of Data Center Space Between 2022 and 2027.

Turkey's data center market size by investments is expected to reach USD 954.6 million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.43% during 2021-2027.

In Turkey, Istanbul is the Prominent Data Center Hub, and the City Hosts the maximum number of data centers. The Business Capital is an Intersection Connecting Asia and Europe. Most the Country's data centers are powered by renewable or green energy.

Turkcell facility in Tekirdağ uses solar panels spanning 12,900 square feet to power the facility. The country aims to reduce carbon emissions by 35% in 2030.

Digital investments will significantly increase with the Turkish Government's 2019-2023 plan and 5G expansion fueled by trials and incentives provided for it. The ICT sector is expected to grow with the transition to 5G and next-gen technologies, attracting more data center investments into the country. Several smart city projects are ongoing in the country, which provides opportunities for foreign investors to provide smart applications and other services. The green city program is also underway in cities such as Istanbul, Izmir, and Ankara.

Colocation providers such as Equinix and Telehouse and telecom operators such as Telecom Italia Sparkle, Turkcell, Vodafone, Turk Telekom, and Teknotel Telekom are some of the leading colocation operators in the Turkey data center market. Moreover, global colocation service providers expect to enter the Turkey data center market by entering strategic partnerships with local enterprises. For instance, Telehouse operates a data center in Turkey in partnership with Teknotel Telekom.

Key Vendors Profiled in the Report

IT Infrastructure Providers: Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Inspur, Juniper Networks, and Lenovo

Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Inspur, Juniper Networks, and Lenovo Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors: AECOM, Anel Group, Arup, Deerns, Enmar Engineering, Hill International, Mace, Manco Architects, Prota Engineering, and RED

AECOM, Anel Group, Arup, Deerns, Enmar Engineering, Hill International, Mace, Manco Architects, Prota Engineering, and RED Support Infrastructure Providers: ABB, Airedale International Air Conditioning, Alfa Laval, Canovate, Caterpillar, Cummins, EAE, Eaton, Grundfos, HITEC Power Protection, Legrand, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, Siemens, STULZ and Vertiv

ABB, Airedale International Air Conditioning, Alfa Laval, Canovate, Caterpillar, Cummins, EAE, Eaton, Grundfos, HITEC Power Protection, Legrand, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, Siemens, STULZ and Vertiv Data Center Investors: Equinix, NGN, PENDC, Telehouse, Turkcell, and Turk Telekom

Israel Data Center Market to Witness an Addition of 43 MW Power Capacity Over the Next 6 Years

Israel's data center market size will witness investments of USD 628.8 million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.92% during 2021-2027. The government has been working on the growth of cloud platforms with cloud projects such as the Nimbus that provides cloud services for the government in Israel. In terms of submarine cable connectivity, the country now has three functioning submarine cables, with one upcoming submarine cable, Blue, set to enter service in 2024. Google, Omantel, and Telecom Italia Sparkle own the cable. It will connect Israel, Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, and Jordan. The country is also witnessing the development of data centers powered by smart grid technology. For instance, global cloud service provider AWS is developing the Israel Data Centers Project powered by smart grid technology with a power capacity of around 48 MW. In Israel, companies collaborate with IT infrastructure providers to improve the efficiency of infrastructure in the data center. For instance, Bezeq International data centers in Tel Aviv and Petah Tikva in Israel use Dell Technologies (EMC VXN Series) and NetApp storage services.

Key Vendors Profiled in the Report

IT Infrastructure Providers : Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi Vantara, IBM, Juniper Networks, Lenovo, NetApp, and Oracle

: Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi Vantara, IBM, Juniper Networks, Lenovo, NetApp, and Oracle Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors: M+W Group (Exyte), Mercury Engineering, and Saan Zahav

M+W Group (Exyte), Mercury Engineering, and Saan Zahav Support Infrastructure Providers: ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Delta Electronics, Eaton, ETAP, HITEC Power Protection, Johnson Controls, Keysight Technologies, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, Siemens, STULZ, and Vertiv

ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Delta Electronics, Eaton, ETAP, HITEC Power Protection, Johnson Controls, Keysight Technologies, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, Siemens, STULZ, and Vertiv Data Center Investors: Adgar Investments & Development, Amazon Web Services, Bezeq International, Bynet Data Communications, EdgeConneX, Google, MedOne, Microsoft, and Serverfarm

Adgar Investments & Development, Amazon Web Services, Bezeq International, Bynet Data Communications, EdgeConneX, Google, MedOne, Microsoft, and Serverfarm New Entrants: Digital Realty and Global Technical Realty

