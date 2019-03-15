New Zealand Mosque Shootings: Travel Insurance and Terrorism Coverage Explained

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday March 15, 2019, shootings at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch has left at least 49 dead and has been declared an act of terrorism. Travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth, explains what travelers need to know now about coverage related to the shootings.

Canceling your upcoming trip

Travelers may be covered to cancel their upcoming trip to New Zealand if they had a travel insurance policy with Trip Cancellation coverage for terrorism in place prior to March 15, 2019. In order to qualify for this benefit, policies must meet some or all of the following requirements:

The attack must be deemed an act of terrorism by the U.S. government

The attack must be within 7-30 days of a traveler's departure date

The attack must occur within 50-100 miles of a city listed on a traveler's itinerary

Interrupting your current trip

Travelers currently in New Zealand may be covered to cut their trip short and return home early if their policy includes Trip Interruption coverage for terrorism. Trip Interruption can refund prepaid trip costs when a trip is cut short for an unexpected reason, such as a terrorist attack. The benefit can also cover the additional costs a traveler pays to return home early.

Trip Interruption reimburses travelers up to a specified amount, typically based directly off their trip cost. If travelers choose not to insure their trip cost payments, some policies still include a limited benefit amount to return home.

Squaremouth's New Zealand Mosque Shootings Travel Insurance Information Center explains travel insurance coverage for this event, and will be updated as events unfold.

About Squaremouth

SQUAREMOUTH compares travel insurance policies from every major travel insurance provider in the United States. Using Squaremouth's comparison engine and third-party customer reviews, travelers can research and compare travel insurance policies side-by-side. More information can be found at www.squaremouth.com

SOURCE Squaremouth

Related Links

http://www.squaremouth.com

