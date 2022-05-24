New Zealand Telecoms Industry Report 2022-2027 - 5G Mobile Subscribers Forecast to Represent Nearly 64% of All Subscriptions by 2027

DUBLIN, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "New Zealand Telecoms Industry Report - 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mobile subscriptions are forecast to continue to grow in the 2022-27 period and fixed broadband subscribers will also continue to grow and increase its household penetration over the same period. The ratio of the telecommunications sector revenue to GDP is declining from a peak in 2005, sliding down every year since then.

The New Zealand Telecoms Industry Report forecasts that 5G mobile subscribers will represent nearly 64% of all subscriptions by 2027, 4G will represent about 34% of all connections while 2G and 3G will account for the remainder, if not switched off earlier.

Mobile subscribers numbers and revenue are growing strongly and the back of population growth and the market shift to postpaid.

The overall telecoms market is predicted to grow through to 2027 after a marked slow down in 2019 and 2020 due to legacy voice revenue pressure partially offset by mobile data growth and COVID travel restrictions.

The report provide analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the New Zealand telecoms industry including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends and also features the following:

Overall Telecommunications Market by Major Operators

Telco Operators Profile, Revenue and EBITDA Mix

Mobile Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Spectrum Holdings

IoT Market Overview

Broadband Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Digital Infrastructure (Fibre, Telecom Towers, Data Centres, Submarine Cables)

National Broadband Network Detailed Market Overview and Forecasts

Telecom Tower Market Analysis and Forecast

Thematics / Opportunities relating to 5G, M&A and e-Commerce

Telco M&A Transaction Database



Key Topics Covered:





1 Key Statistics

1.1 New Zealand's Population

1.2 New Zealand's Economy

1.3 New Zealand's GDP

2 COVID-19 Impact

3 Overall Telecommunications Market, 2015-2027

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2015-2021

3.3 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2020-2027

3.4 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2015-2027

3.4.1 Historical Telecommunications Capex Spend, 2015-2021

3.4.2 Capex to Revenue Benchmark

3.4.3 Capex to GDP Benchmark

3.4.4 Telecommunications Capex Spend Forecast, 2020-2027

4 Telecommunications Operators Profile

4.1 Spark New Zealand Profile

4.1.1 Spark Revenue EBITDA and Capex Mix

4.2 Vodafone New Zealand Profile

4.2.1 Vodafone New Zealand Revenue EBITDA and Capex Mix

4.3 2Degrees

4.3.1 2degrees Revenue EBITDA and Capex Mix

4.4 Chorus Profile

4.4.1 Chorus Revenue, EBITDA & Capex Mix

4.5 Other Players Profile

4.5.1 Vocus New Zealand

4.5.2 Trustpower (now Mercury)

5 Mobile Market

5.1 New Zealand Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2015-2027

5.2 New Zealand Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2015-2027

5.3 Mobile Coverage

5.4 Spectrum Holdings

5.4.1 Historical of Spectrum Auctions and Costs

5.4.2 Upcoming 5G Auctions in 2022

5.4.3 Mobile Frequencies Portfolios Analysis

5.4.1 Spectrum Depth Benchmark by Country

5.5 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends

5.6 Mobile Speed Tests

5.7 Internet of Things (IoT)

6 Broadband Market

6.1 New Zealand Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2015-2021

6.2 New Zealand Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2020-2027

7 Fixed Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments

7.1 Fixed Digital Infrastructure

7.1.1 The Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB)

7.1.2 Submarine Cables

8 New Zealand Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape

8.1 Small Tightly Held Tower Market

8.1.1 New Zealand Telecom Towers Background

8.2 New Zealand Telecom Towers Market Forecast

8.2.1 New Zealand Telecom Towers Forecast, 2020-2027

8.2.2 Regulatory Considerations

8.3 Spark TowerCo

8.4 Vodafone TowerCo

8.5 Tower Density Benchmark

8.6 Telco Infrastructure Comparative

9 Thematics / Opportunities

9.1 Consolidation Opportunities

9.2 Going for Scope

9.3 New Telecoms Operating Model

9.3.1 The Attraction of Infrastructure Multiples

9.4 5G Developments

9.4.1 5G Overview

9.4.2 5G - Relative Capex Investments and Frequency Range

9.4.3 5G OpenRAN

9.4.4 Beyond 5G and Towards 6G

10 Telco Transaction Database



Companies Mentioned

2degrees

Brookfield

Crown Infrastructure Partner

Crown Fibre Holding

Chorus

Enable Networks

Infratil

Northpower

Telecom NZ

Snap

Spark

TelstraClear

Trustpower

Ultra-Fast Fibre

Vocus

Vodafone WEL Networks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9dq3r9

