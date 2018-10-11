New Zone to be a Part of World Blockchain Summit Dubai

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- World Blockchain Summit is a global assemblage that takes place in 15+ destinations across the world. The summit unifies global blockchain experts and technology players in the blockchain sphere, the list includes upcoming startups – with participants coming from different sectors. The event is said to witness participants from various businesses, entrepreneurs in the tech arena, keen investors and blockchain developers.



"We are really excited to be a part of World Blockchain Summit in Dubai. We believe that this platform will give us ample opportunity to make new friends in the Trading spheres." - New Zone Leadership Team



The Leadership team will be available at the event to answer any questions regarding the project. Participants can get in touch with the team and get to know about their commodity trading goals with Blockchain.



About New Zone

New Zone boasts a massive $2 Billion revenue, and clients like Trafigura and Glencore Xstrata. In addition, the company seems confident to raise a massive $400 Million which is the proposed soft cap in the ICO. The company is backed by a highly experienced trading and management team.



Here's what the Leadership team had to say about fundraising: "Yes, it seems like a big number now. But, we strongly feel that other companies in a smaller ecosystem have raised funds close to what we have in mind."



Although, the team understands the different challenges associated with other crucial details like the integration of ETF's, and the different aspects of white label offering, New Zone is ready to get the best solutions for every challenge.



The event is scheduled at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Only time will tell how Dubai fares for Blockchain and its loyalists.



Telegram: https://t.me/Newzone

SOURCE New Zone

https://newzoneex.com

