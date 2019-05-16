New ZonePerfect® Keto is 100% #TrueKeto with the Proven Blend of Macros for Effective Results

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- You don't need to follow #TransformationTuesday on Instagram or read the latest pop culture magazine to know that nearly half of Americans are trying to lose weight.1 The ketogenic or "keto" diet – a high fat, moderate protein and very low carbohydrate eating pattern – is proven to be an effective weight management plan when followed correctly,2 yet not all keto products on the market have the right ratio of macronutrients ("macros") to yield the best results. To address this need, Abbott (NYSE: ABT) is launching new ZonePerfect® Keto made with 75% fat, 20% protein and 5% carbs. This ratio of macros has been tied to effective weight loss – shedding more fat and less muscle.3

The goal of the keto diet is to put your body in ketosis, meaning you are burning fat instead of carbs for fuel, which can help curb your appetite and stimulate weight loss. However, many may not realize that seemingly small variations in macros can have a meaningful impact.4

''Following keto takes attention to detail and persistent intake of very high fat and very little carb to yield optimal results. ZonePerfect Keto was formulated with a proven blend to support ketosis to help make the keto lifestyle easier,'' says Pam Nisevich Bede, M.S., R.D., a registered dietitian and keto expert with Abbott. ''Being mindful of nutrition is life-changing, and ZonePerfect products, like our new Keto shakes and powders, can play a major part in the success of your personal health journey.''

ZONEPERFECT MAKES KETO EASIER

Keto enthusiasts often cite challenges such as adhering to the proper macros distribution, and finding meals and snacks on the go. The lifestyle requires constant planning and intense preparation to be successful. That's where ZonePerfect Keto comes in. Commitments and busy schedules often force us into convenience rather than giving time to plan and prep a keto-friendly meal. Delicious and specially formulated ZonePerfect Keto products were created for unavoidable moments like these.

As an easy and fulfilling meal or snack option – and ready-to-drink keto product with true keto ratios – ZonePerfect Keto eliminates the hassle and math of trying to stick to your plan without sacrificing flavor. Nutrition-minded adults can be 100% confident they're getting the right amount of fat, protein and carbs for energy, strength and nourishment to meet their goals.

READY FOR A TASTE OF BETTER?

ZonePerfect Keto is gluten-free, soy-free, and contains no artificial flavoring, sweeteners or added sugar. All products are made with macros that matter and the nutrition you need for your keto lifestyle:

3 grams of carbs – that's it – no net carb math needed!

Real coconut and medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which are quickly used for fuel instead of being stored as fat.

17-18 grams of fat and 10 grams of protein per serving to help fend off hunger.

Significantly more fat and less carb than many keto products on the market.

ZonePerfect Keto shakes come in White Chocolate Coconut, Butter Coffee and Pineapple Coconut, and ZonePerfect Keto Powder Packets will be available in Vanilla Frosting and White Chocolate Cream. ZonePerfect strives to create the perfect balance of flavor and nutrition which is why all products are backed by ZonePerfect's Great Taste Guarantee.

Starting this month, ZonePerfect Keto will be available nationwide at Target, Publix, Amazon.com and Walmart.com. For more tips and information to help you succeed on the keto lifestyle, visit www.ZonePerfect.com or connect on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ZonePerfect/, and on Twitter and Instagram @ZonePerfect.

ABOUT ABBOTT

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 103,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews and @AbbottGlobal.

