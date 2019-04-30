Newater Technology, Inc. Announces Year 2018 Audited Financial Results

YANTAI, China, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) (''NEWA,'' ''we,'' ''our'' or the ''Company''), a leading company specializing in development, production and application of DTRO equipment and systems used in waste water filtration, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The year ended December 31, 2018 Financial Highlights (all comparisons to the year ended December 31, 2017):

Revenues increased by 86% from $25 million to $47 million in 2018, evidenced by a large increase in project sales, an increased number of customers and large-scale projects won.

Cost of revenues increased by 52% from $17 million to $26 million in 2018, due to the corresponding costs incurred in manufacturing for the equipment sold in the same period.

Gross profit increased by 157% from $8.1 million to $20.9 million in 2018, while the gross profit margin was 44% in 2018.

Net income (before currency translation loss) increased by 178% from $2.6 million to $7.2 million in 2018, and the net profit margin in 2018 was 15%.

Total assets increased by 36% from $45 million to $62 million in 2018 mainly driven by the new production facility and production line completed during the year.

Basic earnings per share was $0.67 in 2018, compared to $0.26 in 2017 and $0.28 in 2016.

Mr. Yuebiao Li, the Company's CEO, commented "In 2018, NEWA's flexible automated production line started operation in our new facility in Yantai. With more knowledge and experience accumulated, we expect to maximize the output quality and quantity while reducing costs. While fortifying our market leadership in our existing markets of landfill leachate and industrial waste water, NEWA also invested in technology innovation to apply DTRO technology in the municipal waste water field.

In 2019, we will focus on executing our business strategy and expand globally. We expect the company's operation results to continue to grow at the current speed, which will generate significant returns to our shareholders."

About Newater Technology, Inc.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Yantai, China, Newater, operating its business through its wholly owned subsidiary Yantai Jinzheng Eco-Technology Co., Ltd. ("Jinzheng"), is a service provider and manufacturer of membrane filtration equipment and related hardware and engineered systems that are used in the treatment, recycling and discharge of wastewater using DTRO (Disk Tube Reverse Osmosis) and DTNF (Disk Tube Nano-Filtration) membranes. Newater also provides integrated technical solutions in engineering support and installation, technical advice and wastewater treatment services, and other project-related solutions to turn wastewater into reusable water. More information about the Company can be found at www.dtnewa.com

The Company's core business includes:

Wastewater treatment and reuse of high quality reclaimed water;

Treatment of hypersaline and highly-polluted wastewater and achieve zero liquid discharge;

Highly efficient treatment of landfill leachate;

Process and recycle salts from acid or alkaline wastewater.

Notice

Rounding amounts and percentages: Certain amounts and percentages included in this press release have been rounded for ease of presentation. Percentage figures included in this press release have not in all cases been calculated on the basis of such rounded figures, but on the basis of such amounts prior to rounding. For this reason, certain percentage amounts in this press release may vary from those obtained by performing the same calculations using the figures in the financial statements. In addition, certain other amounts that appear in this press release may not sum due to rounding.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may", "will", "intend", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Specifically, the Company's statements regarding its ability to: 1) maximize its output quality and quantity while reducing cost; 2) executing its business strategy to expand globally; 3) and growth of its operations and generation of returns to shareholders are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the water filtration industry in China; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Newater Technology, Inc.

Zhuo Zhang (CFO) Phone: +86 (535) 625-8200 Email: CFO@dtnewa.com Ike Ma (Corporate Manager) Phone : +86 188-6551-5312 Email : qlma@jinzhenghb.com

NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



December 31,

2018

December 31,

2017







ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,461,501

$ 3,118,080 Restricted cash, current

6,033,482



6,753,685 Accounts receivable, net

10,064,847



5,442,520 Accounts receivable - related parties, net

1,948,009



607,975 Notes receivable

6,999



- Inventories

13,762,959



10,279,397 Deposit - related party

10,180



- Deferred cost of revenue

343,090



752,358 Deferred cost of revenue - related party

-



1,795,222 Advances to suppliers and other current assets, net

4,904,290



2,885,510 Total current assets

39,535,357



31,634,747











Restricted cash, non-current

-



500,000 Retentions receivable, non-current

344,856



- Property, plant and equipment, net

18,753,340



10,449,466 Land use right, net

2,078,240



2,243,183 Deferred tax assets

604,064



518,251 Deposit on loan agreement

436,275



- Total assets $ 61,752,132

$ 45,345,647











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities









Accounts payable and bank acceptance notes to vendors $ 5,353,538

$ 4,644,784 Accounts payable - related parties

3,389,148



258,274 Loans due within one year

10,867,111



9,020,697 Advances from customers

2,953,595



660,944 Advances from customers - related parties

586,719



747,264 Income tax payables

732,699



501,921 Accrued expenses and other payables

6,375,800



8,509,425 Total current liabilities

30,258,610



24,343,309











Long term loans, less current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs

4,449,889



11,050 Total liabilities

34,708,499



24,354,359











Shareholders' equity









Common shares ($0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized,10,809,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and 2017)

10,809



10,809 Additional paid-in capital

15,059,181



15,059,181 Statutory reserves

1,765,711



705,698 Retained earnings

11,380,149



5,228,733 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,172,217)



(13,133) Total shareholders' equity

27,043,633



20,991,288 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 61,752,132

$ 45,345,647

NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



For the Years ended December 31,

2018

2017

2016











Net revenues $ 25,973,963

$ 16,192,503

$ 6,425,338 Net revenues from related parties

21,066,741



9,146,994



5,854,383 Total revenues

47,040,704



25,339,497



12,279,721 Cost of revenues

20,474,072



17,199,866



7,182,081 Cost of revenues from related parties

5,669,252



-



556,692 Total cost of revenues

26,143,324



17,199,866



7,738,773 Gross profit

20,897,380



8,139,631



4,540,948 Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative

12,025,924



5,452,349



3,146,521 Total operating expenses

12,025,924



5,452,349



3,146,521 Income from operations

8,871,456



2,687,282



1,394,427 Interest expense

658,290



242,707



155,553 Interest income

(26,632)



(112,592)



(5,091) Government grants

(627,748)



(513,538)



(1,750,726) Other expenses (income)

(1,162)



3,956



12,534 Total other expenses (income)

2,748



(379,467)



(1,587,730) Income before income taxes provisions

8,868,708



3,066,749



2,982,157 Income tax provisions

1,657,279



475,818



548,437 Net income $ 7,211,429

$ 2,590,931

$ 2,433,720 Other comprehensive income (loss)















Foreign currency translation adjustment

(1,159,084)



535,810



(383,947) Total comprehensive income $ 6,052,345

$ 3,126,741

$ 2,049,773

















Earnings per common share















Basic $ 0.67

$ 0.26

$ 0.28 Diluted $ 0.67

$ 0.26

$ 0.28 Weighted average common shares outstanding















Basic

10,809,000



9,864,479



8,767,738 Diluted

10,809,000



9,864,479



8,767,738

NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Number of Shares

Common Shares

Additional Paid-in Capital

Retained Earnings

Statutory Reserves

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

Total Shareholder's Equity Balance, January 1, 2016

8,200,000

$ 8,200

$ 2,999,947

$ 816,785

$ 92,995

$ (164,996)

$ 3,752,931 Net income



















2,433,720















2,433,720 Capital contribution from owners













198,917





















198,917 Statutory reserves



















(289,807)



289,807









- Issuance of common shares for debt conversion

999,000



999



3,846,001





















3,847,000 Issuance of common shares for cash













5,323,026





















5,323,026 Capital distribution in connection with acquisition of a subsidiary













(4,418,425)





















(4,418,425) Foreign currency translation adjustment































(383,947)



(383,947) Balance, December 31, 2016

9,199,000

$ 9,199

$ 7,949,466

$ 2,960,698

$ 382,802

$ (548,943)

$ 10,753,222 Net income



















2,590,931















2,590,931 Statutory reserves



















(322,896)



322,896









- Issuance of common shares for cash

1,610,000



1,610



7,109,715





















7,111,325 Foreign currency translation adjustment































535,810



535,810 Balance, December 31, 2017

10,809,000

$ 10,809

$ 15,059,181

$ 5,228,733

$ 705,698

$ (13,133)

$ 20,991,288 Net income



















7,211,429















7,211,429 Statutory reserves



















(1,060,013)



1,060,013









- Foreign currency translation adjustment































(1,159,084)



(1,159,084) Balance, December 31, 2018

10,809,000

$ 10,809

$ 15,059,181

$ 11,380,149

$ 1,765,711

$ (1,172,217)

$ 27,043,633

NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



For the Years Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2016 Cash flows from operating activities









Net income $ 7,211,429

$ 2,590,931

$ 2,433,720 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization expense

558,327



233,493



187,662 Deferred income taxes

(118,199)



(312,997)



(82,162) Bad debt expense

280,228



229,707



76,459 Amortization of debt issuance costs

103,772



-



- Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

13,256



-



- Gain on disposal of subsidiary

-



-



(789) Changes in assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable, net

(5,327,278)



(5,076,425)



2,148,124 Accounts receivable - related parties, net

(1,427,078)



2,821,621



87,683 Notes receivable

(7,276)



70,000



(56,139) Inventories

(5,762,750)



(4,923,400)



(2,743,853) Deferred cost of revenue

383,382



(657,875)



- Deferred cost of revenue - related party

1,765,856



(1,795,222)



- Advances to suppliers and other current assets, net

(2,108,928)



(412,955)



(2,289,933) Due from related parties

-



703



75,469 Retentions receivable, non-current

(358,505)



-



- Deposit - related party

(10,583)



-



- Other non-current assets

-



4,719



22,857 Accounts payable and bank acceptance notes to vendors

996,619



2,577,192



1,079,258 Accounts payable - related parties

3,269,238



248,695



(2,140,504) Deferred income

-



(26,639)



(30,102) Advances from customers

2,420,363



(220,483)



425,736 Advances from customers - related parties

(125,099)



719,550



- Due to related parties

-



5,102



(28,257) Income tax payables

267,988



144,944



(181,386) Accrued expenses and other payables

(4,481,539)



589,638



352,502 Net cash used in operating activities

(2,456,777)



(3,189,701)



(663,655) Cash flows from investing activities















Purchase of land use right

-



-



(2,261,745) Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(5,511,732)



(1,482,360)



(66,641) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

22,072



-



- Advances to related parties

-



-



(239,467) Advances to third parties

-



(1,236,490)



(301,019) Repayments from third parties

-



1,236,490



338,646 Repayments from related parties

-



2,960



473,320 Cash received in connection with disposal of subsidiary

-



-



(1,209) Deposit on acquisition of subsidiary

(200,000)



-



- Net cash used in investing activities

(5,689,660)



(1,479,400)



(2,058,115) Cash flows from financing activities















Proceeds from issuances of common shares

-



7,111,325



5,323,026 Capital contribution from shareholders

-



-



198,917 Capital distribution in connection with acquisition of a subsidiary

-



-



(4,418,425) Borrowings from related parties

-



-



2,558,661 Repayment to related parties

(9,703)



(739,973)



(1,982,733) Deposit on loan agreement

(473,698)



-



- Proceeds from loans due within one year

11,493,557



8,805,683



11,613,289 Repayment of loans due within one year

(11,952,224)



(3,283,830)



(8,142,563) Proceeds from long-term loans

8,631,493



-



- Payment of debt issuance costs

(284,219)



-



- Repayment of long-term loans

(730,595)



-



- Net cash provided by financing activities

6,674,611



11,893,205



5,150,172 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(404,956)



222,973



(235,260) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,876,782)



7,447,077



2,193,142 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year

10,371,765



2,924,688



731,546 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the year $ 8,494,983

$ 10,371,765

$ 2,924,688

















Supplemental cash flow information















Cash paid for interest $ 689,867

$ 244,753

$ 307,797 Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,507,489

$ 656,602

$ 812,637

















Non-cash investing and financing activities:















Stock issued for debt conversion $ -

$ -

$ 3,847,000 Properties acquired with loans $ 52,161

$ 206,000

$ - Liabilities assumed in connection with purchase of property, plant and equipment $ 2,636,770

$ 7,445,478

$ - Operating expenses paid by related parties $ 9,703

$ -

$ - Property, plant and equipment transferred from inventories $ 1,566,314

$ -

$ - Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets















Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,461,501

$ 3,118,080

$ 1,484,762 Restricted cash

6,033,482



7,253,685



1,439,926 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 8,494,983

$ 10,371,765

$ 2,924,688

