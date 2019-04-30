Newater Technology, Inc. Announces Year 2018 Audited Financial Results
Apr 30, 2019, 11:40 ET
YANTAI, China, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) (''NEWA,'' ''we,'' ''our'' or the ''Company''), a leading company specializing in development, production and application of DTRO equipment and systems used in waste water filtration, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018.
The year ended December 31, 2018 Financial Highlights (all comparisons to the year ended December 31, 2017):
Revenues increased by 86% from $25 million to $47 million in 2018, evidenced by a large increase in project sales, an increased number of customers and large-scale projects won.
Cost of revenues increased by 52% from $17 million to $26 million in 2018, due to the corresponding costs incurred in manufacturing for the equipment sold in the same period.
Gross profit increased by 157% from $8.1 million to $20.9 million in 2018, while the gross profit margin was 44% in 2018.
Net income (before currency translation loss) increased by 178% from $2.6 million to $7.2 million in 2018, and the net profit margin in 2018 was 15%.
Total assets increased by 36% from $45 million to $62 million in 2018 mainly driven by the new production facility and production line completed during the year.
Basic earnings per share was $0.67 in 2018, compared to $0.26 in 2017 and $0.28 in 2016.
Mr. Yuebiao Li, the Company's CEO, commented "In 2018, NEWA's flexible automated production line started operation in our new facility in Yantai. With more knowledge and experience accumulated, we expect to maximize the output quality and quantity while reducing costs. While fortifying our market leadership in our existing markets of landfill leachate and industrial waste water, NEWA also invested in technology innovation to apply DTRO technology in the municipal waste water field.
In 2019, we will focus on executing our business strategy and expand globally. We expect the company's operation results to continue to grow at the current speed, which will generate significant returns to our shareholders."
About Newater Technology, Inc.
Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Yantai, China, Newater, operating its business through its wholly owned subsidiary Yantai Jinzheng Eco-Technology Co., Ltd. ("Jinzheng"), is a service provider and manufacturer of membrane filtration equipment and related hardware and engineered systems that are used in the treatment, recycling and discharge of wastewater using DTRO (Disk Tube Reverse Osmosis) and DTNF (Disk Tube Nano-Filtration) membranes. Newater also provides integrated technical solutions in engineering support and installation, technical advice and wastewater treatment services, and other project-related solutions to turn wastewater into reusable water. More information about the Company can be found at www.dtnewa.com
The Company's core business includes:
- Wastewater treatment and reuse of high quality reclaimed water;
- Treatment of hypersaline and highly-polluted wastewater and achieve zero liquid discharge;
- Highly efficient treatment of landfill leachate;
- Process and recycle salts from acid or alkaline wastewater.
More information about the Company can be found at: www.dtnewa.com
Notice
Rounding amounts and percentages: Certain amounts and percentages included in this press release have been rounded for ease of presentation. Percentage figures included in this press release have not in all cases been calculated on the basis of such rounded figures, but on the basis of such amounts prior to rounding. For this reason, certain percentage amounts in this press release may vary from those obtained by performing the same calculations using the figures in the financial statements. In addition, certain other amounts that appear in this press release may not sum due to rounding.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may", "will", "intend", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Specifically, the Company's statements regarding its ability to: 1) maximize its output quality and quantity while reducing cost; 2) executing its business strategy to expand globally; 3) and growth of its operations and generation of returns to shareholders are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the water filtration industry in China; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.
For more information, please contact:
|
Newater Technology, Inc.
|
Zhuo Zhang (CFO)
Phone: +86 (535) 625-8200
Email: CFO@dtnewa.com
|
Ike Ma (Corporate Manager)
Phone : +86 188-6551-5312
Email : qlma@jinzhenghb.com
|
NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
2,461,501
|
$
|
3,118,080
|
Restricted cash, current
|
6,033,482
|
6,753,685
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
10,064,847
|
5,442,520
|
Accounts receivable - related parties, net
|
1,948,009
|
607,975
|
Notes receivable
|
6,999
|
-
|
Inventories
|
13,762,959
|
10,279,397
|
Deposit - related party
|
10,180
|
-
|
Deferred cost of revenue
|
343,090
|
752,358
|
Deferred cost of revenue - related party
|
-
|
1,795,222
|
Advances to suppliers and other current assets, net
|
4,904,290
|
2,885,510
|
Total current assets
|
39,535,357
|
31,634,747
|
Restricted cash, non-current
|
-
|
500,000
|
Retentions receivable, non-current
|
344,856
|
-
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
18,753,340
|
10,449,466
|
Land use right, net
|
2,078,240
|
2,243,183
|
Deferred tax assets
|
604,064
|
518,251
|
Deposit on loan agreement
|
436,275
|
-
|
Total assets
|
$
|
61,752,132
|
$
|
45,345,647
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities
|
Accounts payable and bank acceptance notes to vendors
|
$
|
5,353,538
|
$
|
4,644,784
|
Accounts payable - related parties
|
3,389,148
|
258,274
|
Loans due within one year
|
10,867,111
|
9,020,697
|
Advances from customers
|
2,953,595
|
660,944
|
Advances from customers - related parties
|
586,719
|
747,264
|
Income tax payables
|
732,699
|
501,921
|
Accrued expenses and other payables
|
6,375,800
|
8,509,425
|
Total current liabilities
|
30,258,610
|
24,343,309
|
Long term loans, less current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs
|
4,449,889
|
11,050
|
Total liabilities
|
34,708,499
|
24,354,359
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Common shares ($0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized,10,809,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and 2017)
|
10,809
|
10,809
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
15,059,181
|
15,059,181
|
Statutory reserves
|
1,765,711
|
705,698
|
Retained earnings
|
11,380,149
|
5,228,733
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(1,172,217)
|
(13,133)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
27,043,633
|
20,991,288
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
61,752,132
|
$
|
45,345,647
|
NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
For the Years ended December 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2016
|
Net revenues
|
$
|
25,973,963
|
$
|
16,192,503
|
$
|
6,425,338
|
Net revenues from related parties
|
21,066,741
|
9,146,994
|
5,854,383
|
Total revenues
|
47,040,704
|
25,339,497
|
12,279,721
|
Cost of revenues
|
20,474,072
|
17,199,866
|
7,182,081
|
Cost of revenues from related parties
|
5,669,252
|
-
|
556,692
|
Total cost of revenues
|
26,143,324
|
17,199,866
|
7,738,773
|
Gross profit
|
20,897,380
|
8,139,631
|
4,540,948
|
Operating expenses:
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
12,025,924
|
5,452,349
|
3,146,521
|
Total operating expenses
|
12,025,924
|
5,452,349
|
3,146,521
|
Income from operations
|
8,871,456
|
2,687,282
|
1,394,427
|
Interest expense
|
658,290
|
242,707
|
155,553
|
Interest income
|
(26,632)
|
(112,592)
|
(5,091)
|
Government grants
|
(627,748)
|
(513,538)
|
(1,750,726)
|
Other expenses (income)
|
(1,162)
|
3,956
|
12,534
|
Total other expenses (income)
|
2,748
|
(379,467)
|
(1,587,730)
|
Income before income taxes provisions
|
8,868,708
|
3,066,749
|
2,982,157
|
Income tax provisions
|
1,657,279
|
475,818
|
548,437
|
Net income
|
$
|
7,211,429
|
$
|
2,590,931
|
$
|
2,433,720
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
(1,159,084)
|
535,810
|
(383,947)
|
Total comprehensive income
|
$
|
6,052,345
|
$
|
3,126,741
|
$
|
2,049,773
|
Earnings per common share
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.67
|
$
|
0.26
|
$
|
0.28
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.67
|
$
|
0.26
|
$
|
0.28
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
Basic
|
10,809,000
|
9,864,479
|
8,767,738
|
Diluted
|
10,809,000
|
9,864,479
|
8,767,738
|
NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Number of Shares
|
Common Shares
|
Additional Paid-in Capital
|
Retained Earnings
|
Statutory Reserves
|
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
|
Total Shareholder's Equity
|
Balance, January 1, 2016
|
8,200,000
|
$
|
8,200
|
$
|
2,999,947
|
$
|
816,785
|
$
|
92,995
|
$
|
(164,996)
|
$
|
3,752,931
|
Net income
|
2,433,720
|
2,433,720
|
Capital contribution from owners
|
198,917
|
198,917
|
Statutory reserves
|
(289,807)
|
289,807
|
-
|
Issuance of common shares for debt conversion
|
999,000
|
999
|
3,846,001
|
3,847,000
|
Issuance of common shares for cash
|
5,323,026
|
5,323,026
|
Capital distribution in connection with acquisition of a subsidiary
|
(4,418,425)
|
(4,418,425)
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
(383,947)
|
(383,947)
|
Balance, December 31, 2016
|
9,199,000
|
$
|
9,199
|
$
|
7,949,466
|
$
|
2,960,698
|
$
|
382,802
|
$
|
(548,943)
|
$
|
10,753,222
|
Net income
|
2,590,931
|
2,590,931
|
Statutory reserves
|
(322,896)
|
322,896
|
-
|
Issuance of common shares for cash
|
1,610,000
|
1,610
|
7,109,715
|
7,111,325
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
535,810
|
535,810
|
Balance, December 31, 2017
|
10,809,000
|
$
|
10,809
|
$
|
15,059,181
|
$
|
5,228,733
|
$
|
705,698
|
$
|
(13,133)
|
$
|
20,991,288
|
Net income
|
7,211,429
|
7,211,429
|
Statutory reserves
|
(1,060,013)
|
1,060,013
|
-
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
(1,159,084)
|
(1,159,084)
|
Balance, December 31, 2018
|
10,809,000
|
$
|
10,809
|
$
|
15,059,181
|
$
|
11,380,149
|
$
|
1,765,711
|
$
|
(1,172,217)
|
$
|
27,043,633
|
NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
For the Years Ended December 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2016
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
Net income
|
$
|
7,211,429
|
$
|
2,590,931
|
$
|
2,433,720
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
558,327
|
233,493
|
187,662
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(118,199)
|
(312,997)
|
(82,162)
|
Bad debt expense
|
280,228
|
229,707
|
76,459
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
103,772
|
-
|
-
|
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
13,256
|
-
|
-
|
Gain on disposal of subsidiary
|
-
|
-
|
(789)
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
(5,327,278)
|
(5,076,425)
|
2,148,124
|
Accounts receivable - related parties, net
|
(1,427,078)
|
2,821,621
|
87,683
|
Notes receivable
|
(7,276)
|
70,000
|
(56,139)
|
Inventories
|
(5,762,750)
|
(4,923,400)
|
(2,743,853)
|
Deferred cost of revenue
|
383,382
|
(657,875)
|
-
|
Deferred cost of revenue - related party
|
1,765,856
|
(1,795,222)
|
-
|
Advances to suppliers and other current assets, net
|
(2,108,928)
|
(412,955)
|
(2,289,933)
|
Due from related parties
|
-
|
703
|
75,469
|
Retentions receivable, non-current
|
(358,505)
|
-
|
-
|
Deposit - related party
|
(10,583)
|
-
|
-
|
Other non-current assets
|
-
|
4,719
|
22,857
|
Accounts payable and bank acceptance notes to vendors
|
996,619
|
2,577,192
|
1,079,258
|
Accounts payable - related parties
|
3,269,238
|
248,695
|
(2,140,504)
|
Deferred income
|
-
|
(26,639)
|
(30,102)
|
Advances from customers
|
2,420,363
|
(220,483)
|
425,736
|
Advances from customers - related parties
|
(125,099)
|
719,550
|
-
|
Due to related parties
|
-
|
5,102
|
(28,257)
|
Income tax payables
|
267,988
|
144,944
|
(181,386)
|
Accrued expenses and other payables
|
(4,481,539)
|
589,638
|
352,502
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(2,456,777)
|
(3,189,701)
|
(663,655)
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
Purchase of land use right
|
-
|
-
|
(2,261,745)
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
(5,511,732)
|
(1,482,360)
|
(66,641)
|
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
22,072
|
-
|
-
|
Advances to related parties
|
-
|
-
|
(239,467)
|
Advances to third parties
|
-
|
(1,236,490)
|
(301,019)
|
Repayments from third parties
|
-
|
1,236,490
|
338,646
|
Repayments from related parties
|
-
|
2,960
|
473,320
|
Cash received in connection with disposal of subsidiary
|
-
|
-
|
(1,209)
|
Deposit on acquisition of subsidiary
|
(200,000)
|
-
|
-
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(5,689,660)
|
(1,479,400)
|
(2,058,115)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
Proceeds from issuances of common shares
|
-
|
7,111,325
|
5,323,026
|
Capital contribution from shareholders
|
-
|
-
|
198,917
|
Capital distribution in connection with acquisition of a subsidiary
|
-
|
-
|
(4,418,425)
|
Borrowings from related parties
|
-
|
-
|
2,558,661
|
Repayment to related parties
|
(9,703)
|
(739,973)
|
(1,982,733)
|
Deposit on loan agreement
|
(473,698)
|
-
|
-
|
Proceeds from loans due within one year
|
11,493,557
|
8,805,683
|
11,613,289
|
Repayment of loans due within one year
|
(11,952,224)
|
(3,283,830)
|
(8,142,563)
|
Proceeds from long-term loans
|
8,631,493
|
-
|
-
|
Payment of debt issuance costs
|
(284,219)
|
-
|
-
|
Repayment of long-term loans
|
(730,595)
|
-
|
-
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
6,674,611
|
11,893,205
|
5,150,172
|
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(404,956)
|
222,973
|
(235,260)
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(1,876,782)
|
7,447,077
|
2,193,142
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year
|
10,371,765
|
2,924,688
|
731,546
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the year
|
$
|
8,494,983
|
$
|
10,371,765
|
$
|
2,924,688
|
Supplemental cash flow information
|
Cash paid for interest
|
$
|
689,867
|
$
|
244,753
|
$
|
307,797
|
Cash paid for income taxes
|
$
|
1,507,489
|
$
|
656,602
|
$
|
812,637
|
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|
Stock issued for debt conversion
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
3,847,000
|
Properties acquired with loans
|
$
|
52,161
|
$
|
206,000
|
$
|
-
|
Liabilities assumed in connection with purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
$
|
2,636,770
|
$
|
7,445,478
|
$
|
-
|
Operating expenses paid by related parties
|
$
|
9,703
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
Property, plant and equipment transferred from inventories
|
$
|
1,566,314
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
2,461,501
|
$
|
3,118,080
|
$
|
1,484,762
|
Restricted cash
|
6,033,482
|
7,253,685
|
1,439,926
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
$
|
8,494,983
|
$
|
10,371,765
|
$
|
2,924,688
SOURCE Newater Technology, Inc.
Share this article