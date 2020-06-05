Newater Technology, Inc. Announces Year 2019 Audited Financial Results
Jun 05, 2020, 21:20 ET
NEW YORK, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) (''NEWA,'' ''we,'' ''our'' or the ''Company''), a leading company specializing in development, production and application of DTRO equipment and systems used in waste water filtration, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019.
The year ended December 31, 2019 Financial Highlights (all comparisons to the year ended December 31, 2018):
Revenues decreased by 20% from $47 million to $37.6 million in 2019, the decrease in revenues for the year ended December 31, 2019 was mainly due to in 2017-2018, the revenue of Laixi operation project accounted for a large proportion of the whole year's revenue. In 2019, there was no such operation project that generated as much revenue.
Cost of revenues decreased by 17% from $26 million to $21.7 million in 2019, the decrease in cost of revenues directly corresponded to the decrease in revenue during the same year.
Gross profit decreased by 24% from $20.9 million to $15.9 million in 2019, while the gross profit margin was 42% in 2019.
Net income (before currency translation loss) decreased by 40% from $7.2 million to $4.3 million in 2019, and the net profit margin in 2019 was 11.48%.
Total assets increased by 26% from $62 million to $78 million in 2019 mainly driven by the new production facility and production line completed during the year.
Basic earnings per share was $0.40 in 2019, compared to $0.67 in 2018 and $0.26 in 2017.
Mr. Yuebiao Li, the Company's CEO, commented "We are pleased with our accomplishments in 2019, we moved our business office to a new industrial park, management has focused its attention to strategic adjustments of operations and administration, invested more effort in an innovative team for the construction of new products, established a new R & D laboratory, completed our new automatic DTRO membrane production line to achieve high production standard, instituted a chief engineer responsible for product quality in each of the industries we serve, and developed a new patented process package."
In 2020, we will continue to make more efforts to skillfully apply our products to more wastewater treatment fields and undertake larger projects, in order to achieve company's eternal goal of "renewable resources (New Water) recycling".
About Newater Technology, Inc.
Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Yantai, China, Newater, operating its business through its wholly owned subsidiary Yantai Jinzheng Eco-Technology Co. Ltd., specializes in the development, manufacture and sale of DTRO (Disk Tube Reverse Osmosis) and DTNF (Disk Tube Nano-Filtration) membranes for waste water treatment, recycling and discharge. Newater provides integrated technical solutions in engineering support and installation, technical advice and services, and, and other project-related solutions to turn wastewater into valuable clean water. Newater also provides wastewater treatment services, such as landfill leachate treatment and purification services.
More information about the Company can be found at www.dtNEWA.com.
The Company's products can be used across a wide spectrum of industries, including:
- Landfill leachate;
- Wastewater from coal mines;
- Industrial park common effluent; and
- Briny wastewater.
|
NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
9,944,765
|
$
|
2,461,501
|
Restricted cash, current
|
4,021,177
|
6,033,482
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
11,293,625
|
10,064,847
|
Accounts receivable - related parties, net
|
2,392,087
|
1,948,009
|
Notes receivable
|
360,505
|
6,999
|
Inventories
|
13,715,369
|
13,762,959
|
Deposit - related party
|
-
|
10,180
|
Deferred cost of revenue
|
221,737
|
343,090
|
Advances to suppliers and other current assets, net
|
4,699,755
|
4,904,290
|
Total current assets
|
46,649,020
|
39,535,357
|
Retentions receivable, non-current
|
734,140
|
344,856
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
24,611,862
|
18,753,340
|
Land use right, net
|
2,008,096
|
2,078,240
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
141,016
|
-
|
Deferred tax assets
|
-
|
604,064
|
Deposit on loan agreement
|
918,643
|
436,275
|
Long-term investments
|
2,997,419
|
-
|
Total assets
|
$
|
78,060,196
|
$
|
61,752,132
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities
|
Accounts payable and bank acceptance notes to vendors
|
$
|
8,099,529
|
$
|
5,353,538
|
Accounts payable - related parties
|
5,225,004
|
3,389,148
|
Loans due within one year
|
11,809,449
|
10,867,111
|
Advances from customers
|
5,522,913
|
2,953,595
|
Advances from customers - related parties
|
7,254,968
|
586,719
|
Income tax payables
|
322,419
|
732,699
|
Accrued expenses and other payables
|
6,971,505
|
6,375,800
|
Operating lease liabilities, current
|
56,852
|
-
|
Deferred income
|
43,061
|
-
|
Total current liabilities
|
45,305,700
|
30,258,610
|
Deferred Income, non-current
|
43,061
|
-
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
288,687
|
-
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
68,420
|
-
|
Long term loans, less current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs
|
1,377,217
|
4,449,889
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
1,777,385
|
4,449,889
|
Total liabilities
|
47,083,085
|
34,708,499
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Common shares ($0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized,10,809,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018)
|
10,809
|
10,809
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
26,303,348
|
15,059,181
|
Statutory reserves
|
2,267,219
|
1,765,711
|
Retained earnings
|
3,946,021
|
11,380,149
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(1,550,286)
|
(1,172,217)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
30,977,111
|
27,043,633
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
78,060,196
|
$
|
61,752,132
|
NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
For the Years ended December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2017
|
Net revenues
|
$
|
23,716,978
|
$
|
25,973,963
|
$
|
16,192,503
|
Net revenues from related parties
|
13,857,014
|
21,066,741
|
9,146,994
|
Total revenues
|
37,573,992
|
47,040,704
|
25,339,497
|
Cost of revenues
|
20,233,998
|
20,474,072
|
17,199,866
|
Cost of revenues from related parties
|
1,450,627
|
5,669,252
|
-
|
Total cost of revenues
|
21,684,625
|
26,143,324
|
17,199,866
|
Gross profit
|
15,889,367
|
20,897,380
|
8,139,631
|
Operating expenses:
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
10,148,039
|
12,025,924
|
5,452,349
|
Total operating expenses
|
10,148,039
|
12,025,924
|
5,452,349
|
Income from operations
|
5,741,328
|
8,871,456
|
2,687,282
|
Interest expense
|
1,087,051
|
658,290
|
242,707
|
Interest income
|
(38,328)
|
(26,632)
|
(112,592)
|
Government grants
|
(946,164)
|
(627,748)
|
(513,538)
|
Investment loss
|
17,023
|
-
|
-
|
Other expenses (income)
|
(153,546)
|
(1,162)
|
3,956
|
Total other expenses (income)
|
(33,964)
|
2,748
|
(379,467)
|
Income before income taxes provisions
|
5,775,292
|
8,868,708
|
3,066,749
|
Income tax provisions
|
1,463,745
|
1,657,279
|
475,818
|
Net income
|
$
|
4,311,547
|
$
|
7,211,429
|
$
|
2,590,931
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
(378,069)
|
(1,159,084)
|
535,810
|
Total comprehensive income
|
$
|
3,933,478
|
$
|
6,052,345
|
$
|
3,126,741
|
Earnings per common share
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.40
|
$
|
0.67
|
$
|
0.26
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.40
|
$
|
0.67
|
$
|
0.26
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
Basic
|
10,809,000
|
10,809,000
|
9,864,479
|
Diluted
|
10,809,000
|
10,809,000
|
9,864,479
|
NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Number of Shares
|
Common Shares
|
Additional Paid-in Capital
|
Retained Earnings
|
Statutory Reserves
|
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
|
Total Shareholder's Equity
|
Balance, January 1, 2017
|
9,199,000
|
$
|
9,199
|
$
|
7,949,466
|
$
|
2,960,698
|
$
|
382,802
|
$
|
(548,943)
|
$
|
10,753,222
|
Net income
|
2,590,931
|
2,590,931
|
Statutory reserves
|
(322,896)
|
322,896
|
-
|
Issuance of common shares for cash
|
1,610,000
|
1,610
|
7,109,715
|
7,111,325
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
535,810
|
535,810
|
Balance, December 31, 2017
|
10,809,000
|
$
|
10,809
|
$
|
15,059,181
|
$
|
5,228,733
|
$
|
705,698
|
$
|
(13,133)
|
$
|
20,991,288
|
Net income
|
7,211,429
|
7,211,429
|
Statutory reserves
|
(1,060,013)
|
1,060,013
|
-
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
(1,159,084)
|
(1,159,084)
|
Balance, December 31, 2018
|
10,809,000
|
$
|
10,809
|
$
|
15,059,181
|
$
|
11,380,149
|
$
|
1,765,711
|
$
|
(1,172,217)
|
$
|
27,043,633
|
Net loss
|
4,311,547
|
4,311,547
|
Statutory reserves
|
(501,508)
|
501,508
|
-
|
Capital increase from retained earnings
|
11,244,167
|
(11,244,167)
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
(378,069)
|
(378,069)
|
Balance, December 31, 2019
|
10,809,000
|
$
|
10,809
|
$
|
26,303,348
|
$
|
3,946,021
|
$
|
2,267,219
|
$
|
(1,550,286)
|
$
|
30,977,111
|
NEWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
For the Years Ended December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2017
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
Net income
|
$
|
4,311,547
|
$
|
7,211,429
|
$
|
2,590,931
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
|
Loss from equity method investment
|
17,023
|
-
|
-
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
1,549,296
|
558,327
|
233,493
|
Deferred income taxes
|
892,548
|
(118,199)
|
(312,997)
|
Bad debt expense
|
1,243,709
|
280,228
|
229,707
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
324,221
|
103,772
|
-
|
Noncash lease expense
|
41,935
|
-
|
-
|
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
1,367
|
13,256
|
-
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
(1,509,728)
|
(5,327,278)
|
(5,076,425)
|
Accounts receivable - related parties, net
|
(1,103,104)
|
(1,427,078)
|
2,821,621
|
Notes receivable
|
(356,648)
|
(7,276)
|
70,000
|
Inventories
|
(2,923,465)
|
(5,762,750)
|
(4,923,400)
|
Deferred cost of revenue
|
117,910
|
383,382
|
(657,875)
|
Deferred cost of revenue - related party
|
-
|
1,765,856
|
(1,795,222)
|
Advances to suppliers and other current assets, net
|
(311,090)
|
(2,108,928)
|
(412,955)
|
Due from related parties
|
-
|
-
|
703
|
Retentions receivable, non-current
|
(397,157)
|
(358,505)
|
-
|
Deposit - related party
|
10,134
|
(10,583)
|
-
|
Other non-current assets
|
-
|
-
|
4,719
|
Accounts payable and bank acceptance notes to vendors
|
2,839,752
|
996,619
|
2,577,192
|
Accounts payable - related parties
|
1,896,054
|
3,269,238
|
248,695
|
Deferred income
|
43,433
|
-
|
(26,639)
|
Advances from customers
|
2,630,143
|
2,420,363
|
(220,483)
|
Advances from customers - related parties
|
6,733,465
|
(125,099)
|
719,550
|
Due to related parties
|
-
|
-
|
5,102
|
Deferred income, non-current
|
43,433
|
-
|
-
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
(76,752)
|
-
|
-
|
Income tax payables
|
(404,231)
|
267,988
|
144,944
|
Accrued expenses and other payables
|
(2,322,199)
|
(4,481,539)
|
589,638
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
13,291,596
|
(2,456,777)
|
(3,189,701)
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
Cash paid for equity investments
|
(3,015,119)
|
-
|
-
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
(2,316,967)
|
(5,511,732)
|
(1,482,360)
|
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
427,261
|
22,072
|
-
|
Advances to third party
|
-
|
-
|
(1,236,490)
|
Repayments from third party
|
-
|
-
|
1,236,490
|
Repayments from related parties
|
-
|
-
|
2,960
|
Deposit on acquisition of subsidiary
|
-
|
(200,000)
|
-
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(4,904,825)
|
(5,689,660)
|
(1,479,400)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
Proceeds from issuances of common shares
|
-
|
-
|
7,111,325
|
Repayment to related parties
|
-
|
(9,703)
|
(739,973)
|
Deposit on loan agreement
|
(503,939)
|
(473,698)
|
-
|
Proceeds from loans due within one year
|
7,454,711
|
11,493,557
|
8,805,683
|
Repayment of loans due within one year
|
(8,046,350)
|
(11,952,224)
|
(3,283,830)
|
Proceeds from long-term loans
|
6,376,169
|
8,631,493
|
-
|
Payment of debt issuance costs
|
(335,938)
|
(284,219)
|
-
|
Repayment of long-term loans
|
(7,736,415)
|
(730,595)
|
-
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(2,791,762)
|
6,674,611
|
11,893,205
|
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(124,050)
|
(404,956)
|
222,973
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
5,470,959
|
(1,876,782)
|
7,447,077
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year
|
8,494,983
|
10,371,765
|
2,924,688
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the year
|
$
|
13,965,942
|
$
|
8,494,983
|
$
|
10,371,765
|
Supplemental cash flow information
|
Cash paid for interest
|
$
|
608,431
|
$
|
689,867
|
$
|
244,753
|
Cash paid for income taxes
|
$
|
977,755
|
$
|
1,507,489
|
$
|
656,602
|
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|
Properties acquired with loans
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
52,161
|
$
|
206,000
|
Liabilities assumed in connection with purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
$
|
2,980,582
|
$
|
2,636,770
|
$
|
7,445,478
|
Operating expenses paid by related parties
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
9,703
|
$
|
-
|
Property, plant and equipment transferred from inventories
|
$
|
2,791,339
|
$
|
1,566,314
|
$
|
-
|
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
9,944,765
|
$
|
2,461,501
|
$
|
3,118,080
|
Restricted cash
|
4,021,177
|
6,033,482
|
7,253,685
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
$
|
13,965,942
|
$
|
8,494,983
|
$
|
10,371,765
SOURCE Newater Technology, Inc.