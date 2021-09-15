NewBeauty Nominated For Three FOLIO: Eddie & Ozzie Awards Tweet this

"NewBeauty's mission is to help readers make confident beauty choices, and that mission has always been strongly rooted in safety," says Steffanie Attenberg, Chief Brand Officer. "COVID-19 magnified the importance of patient education, and NewBeauty is uniquely positioned as the definitive source when it comes to providing patients with the information needed to help make educated decisions with positive outcomes."

"There are several industry leaders who put tremendous time, effort and resources toward supporting doctors and patients during the pandemic," says Mike Glaicar, Chief Revenue Officer. "We identified the organizations that we felt were creating the most impact, and we are very proud to have Allergan Aesthetics, Mentor, SkinCeuticals, and The Aesthetics Society help to support the initiative."

Finalists for the FOLIO: Eddie & Ozzie Awards will be announced October 14 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York.

NewBeauty's Fall Issue will be on newsstands nationwide October 5, 2021. For up-to-date information and the latest beauty and aesthetic industry developments visit newbeauty.com.

