NewBeauty Reveals DefenAge® 2-Minute Masque As Beauty Choice Awards Winner

The DefenAge 2-Minute Reveal Masque instantly resurfaces, refines and visibly reveals brighter, younger-looking skin. This warming cream mask's blend of ultrafine Sugar Crystals and plant-based Triple Enzyme technology intensifies radiance in minutes and provides both natural-chemical and mechanical resurfacing without irritation. The masque is free from microbeads and fragrance and is environmentally friendly. The ultrafine sugar crystals, which act as exfoliating particles, dissolve during use and do not harm ocean wildlife.

"DefenAge's team is very proud that this unique formula that delivers high-performance while being a gentle treatment, caught the attention of NewBeauty's editors. Our team thanks NewBeauty for such a prestigious Award," said Progenitor Biologics' CEO, Nikolay Turovets, Ph.D.

About NewBeauty:

NewBeauty, the authority on all things beauty, educates readers on the latest options for skin, face, hair, body and well-being. The magazine's comprehensive approach to its topics continues to solidify its reputation as the industry's leading scientifically accurate, expert-driven and ethically-balanced beauty resource.

About DefenAge®:

DefenAge® Skincare is a technology-driven, evidence-based skincare line, primarily distributed through the professional aesthetic market, including dermatology, plastic, and aesthetic surgery practices. The key ingredient, Age-Repair Defensins®, uses a stand-alone, natural target-specific mechanism of action for skin rejuvenation. The technology is patent-pending, and exclusively available in DefenAge. DefenAge products do not belong to the growth factor category. The Clinical Power Trio is clinical study tested, DefenAge's core skin care regimen that addresses visible signs of skin exhaustion and aging on a global scale. DefenAge's efficacy is documented in peer reviewed prestigious medical journals and has captured physician interest when presented by academic physicians and displayed at aesthetic medical conventions. DefenAge products do not contain animal- or human- originated ingredients, parabens, formaldehyde-releasing preservatives, sulfates, mineral oils, colorants, phthalates or BPA and are not tested on animals. A Fragrance-free option is available for all DefenAge's individual SKUs and for the Clinical Power Trio.

