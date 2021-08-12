NewBeauty To Launch On talkshoplive With TestTube, The Original Editorially Curated Sampling Experience

As a company rooted in innovation, NewBeauty is thrilled to launch on talkshoplive, the leader in live commerce. Tweet this

TestTube is the first-ever beauty sampling subscription that includes both full-and travel-size products, all of which have been carefully curated by NewBeauty editors and experts. TestTube subscribers receive six tubes per year, each with a $200-plus value for less than $200 annually, and viewers of talkshoplive will have access to the rare opportunity to receive an exclusive offer for this subscription.

"Until TestTube debuted in 2006, the only way to try beauty products was to either go into a store or get a gift-with-purchase," says chief brand officer of NewBeauty, Steffanie Attenberg. "We wanted to give our readers the opportunity to really use a product, have time to see the benefits, and, while it may sound like product poetry, fall in love. For those of you that already subscribe, thank you, and for those of you that haven't signed up yet, we can't wait to see you live!"

The live episode will feature experts from NewBeauty's digital and editorial team: Amber Milt, senior director of video and multimedia, and Sarah Eggenberger, senior editor-at-large. The duo will be explaining how NewBeauty editors pick and choose the best products so that subscribers don't have to, and they'll be debuting the products inside the most recent summer tube. Hint: it includes everything from a deep hair conditioner to a creamy red lipstick—they'll also walk through all the necessary steps to becoming a subscriber.

"As a company rooted in innovation, NewBeauty is thrilled to launch on talkshoplive, the leader in live commerce," says chief revenue officer of NewBeauty, Mike Glaicar. "We believe live social shopping will be a significant channel for commerce in the future, and we're excited to partner with a trailblazer in the movement to bring an engaging shopping experience to our beauty-obsessed readers."

For up-to-date information or questions about TestTube subscriptions, visit testtube.newbeauty.com . To follow NewBeauty's talkshoplive channel and receive notifications regarding the upcoming episode, visit https://talkshop.live/channels/newbeauty .

ABOUT NEWBEAUTY:

NewBeauty is the authority on beauty and the trusted resource for the most affluent and influential beauty consumer. The only magazine dedicated 100% to beauty with more than 5x the beauty edit of any other magazine, NewBeauty dives deep to provide valuable information, founded in research and vetted by experts, empowering women to make better beauty decisions. NewBeauty is published by SANDOW , a leader in innovation and design that delivers powerful products and services to a highly selective audience.

About talkshoplive

talkshoplive® is the leading live streaming, social selling online network. Sellers showcase their products via live shows, displaying product details and chat in real-time, with customers who can purchase with one click on the buy button. Shoppable video content created on the platform can be shared and embedded on multiple sites and social platforms, eliminating all click-through and creating multiple points of purchase. The platform and iOS app are full service for sellers - from live show creation to order processing to ease of shipping and payouts. Buyers are able to access unlimited channels and live product shows. With talkshoplive®, buying has never been more interactive and entertaining.

An incredible lineup of stars and brands have launched their own talkshoplive® channels including Oprah Winfrey, Best Buy, Fred Segal, Condé Nast, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Dolly Parton, Alicia Keys, Julie Andrews, Meghan Trainor, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Patti LaBelle, Tim Tebow, Kristin Cavallari, Tim McGraw, Jenna Dewan, Leslie Jordan, Michelle Williams, Kathy Ireland Worldwide and many more.

Contact:

Elizabeth Ritter, Executive Editor

[email protected]

SOURCE NewBeauty

Related Links

https://www.newbeauty.com/

