NewBlue Targets Larger Market with Innovative Update of Pioneering Video Titling Solution

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NewBlue™, a leader in video and broadcast graphics tools, has revamped its pioneering post-production titling software with a new release designed to help customers elevate the value of their work and speed overall production time.

Titler Pro™ 7, available this week, has a re-tooled engine to fuel improvements in both speed and performance, and a suite of time-saving features to help users more quickly create graphics that enhance, explain, or otherwise support a video's content. It also comes with over 500 new professionally crafted title designs.

Introducing Titler Pro 7 Titler Pro 7 Interface

"Our singular focus with this release was helping our customers quickly elevate production value, and work smarter," said New Blue's CEO, Todor Fay. "We believe these added features, as well as the new design templates, will also have massive appeal for future customers as they discover how easy it can be to create engaging, custom animated titles and graphics."

Titler Pro 7 integrates with all leading video editing applications, such as Adobe Premiere Pro, Avid Media Composer, Grass Valley EDIUS and Magix VEGAS, among others.

For streamers and broadcasters, Titler Pro's cross-compatibility with Titler Live™, NewBlue's on-air graphics solution, offers the ability to utilize the same graphics across live and post production, for seamless workflows that eliminate time-consuming rework.

"We know that our customers dedicate countless hours to every project. The titling tools they use should enhance their work, not detract from it," said Travis White, NewBlue's VP of Product. "Titler Pro 7 gives video professionals what they need to make eye-catching titles, quickly and effectively. It's like a little bit of Hollywood in your hands."

Titler Pro 7 is available in three editions: Titler Pro 7; Titler Pro 7 Elite; and Titler Pro 7 Ultimate, as well as part of NewBlue's complete video editing bundle, TotalFX™.

About NewBlue, Inc.

NewBlue is a leading provider of video editing and broadcast software solutions worldwide. Since 2006, NewBlue has empowered video pros and enthusiasts alike take their productions to new heights with creative video titling, effects plugins and on-air graphics tools. We share our customer's passion for visual storytelling and partner with industry leaders such as Adobe, AVID, Grass Valley, Magix, Telestream and more to provide seamless end-to-end experiences.

SOURCE NewBlue, Inc