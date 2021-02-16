Newborn Acquisition Corp. Announces Additional Trust Account Contribution if Necessary to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NBAC, the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that its insiders have advised the Company that, in the event that the proposal for an unpaid extension currently before shareholders is not approved, the Company's insiders or their designees will deposit into the Company's trust account an aggregate of $575,000 (representing $0.10 per public ordinary share), in order to extend the period of time the Company has to complete an initial business combination for an additional three (3) months period, from February 19, 2021 to May 19, 2021. The purpose of the extension is to provide time for the Company to complete an initial business combination. The funds will be provided by the Company's insiders or their designees in the form of a loan, which will not be repaid if an initial business combination is not completed.

About Newborn Acquisition Corp.

Newborn Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, holding approximately $57.5 million in its trust account, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses.

