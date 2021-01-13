Newbridge Financial, Inc. And Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. Shows 214% Growth in Assets Under Management

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newbridge Financial, Inc. ("NFI") and wholly owned subsidiary, Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. ("NFSG"), its Registered Investment Advisor ("RIA") shows 214% growth in assets under management since inception.

NFI is the parent company of NFSG, an SEC registered investment advisor and Newbridge Securities Corporation, a full-service broker/dealer.

"Since our shift in asset development in 2016, we are pleased to see strong growth in this initiative," said Guy S. Amico, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman of NFI. "2020 was a breakout year in growth for us as we have seen extraordinary growth of 51% versus 2019, which is a direct reflection that our commitment to diversified portfolio management platforms have been well-received in the marketplace."

"The development of various RIA platform integrations has given us a tremendous opportunity to drive growth and support our customer needs," said Thomas Casolaro, CEO, NFSG. "We are very excited to help our customers manage their assets."

About Newbridge

Newbridge Financial, Inc., as the holding company for Newbridge Securities Corporation and Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc., provides strategic management consulting services to growth companies and explores the development of lines of business complementary to but outside of the financial services industry. www.newbridgesecurities.com

Newbridge Securities Corporation and Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. provides full-service securities brokerage, registered investment advisor and investment banking services to a broad-based group of individuals and corporate clients. Comprised of a committed and experienced team of financial service professionals, we seek to empower our clients to build and preserve wealth by providing superior financial services and products. Newbridge Securities Corporation is an SEC-registered broker-dealer and a member of FINRA and SIPC. Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. is a SEC-registered registered investment adviser.

Contact:

Thomas Casolaro, CEO

Newbridge Financial Services Group/

Newbridge Securities Corporation

[email protected]

www.newbridgesecurities.com

954.278.8117

SOURCE Newbridge Financial, Inc.; Newbridge Securities Corporation

