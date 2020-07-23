Newbridge Securities Corporation celebrates its Chief Market Strategist Don Selkin, the Creator of "Fair Market Value" numbers included in the U.S. Futures Report, with the 38th year anniversary providing CNBC and its predecessor this valuable information

"Seeing Don Selkin's 'Fair Value' numbers as part of the U.S. Futures Report airing on CNBC, occurring now for over 38 years without missing even 1 day, speaks to Don's passion and commitment to give the investing public an understanding of the financial markets 'Fair Value' before the U.S. market opens," said Thomas Casolaro, CEO, Newbridge Securities Corporation. "There are millions of investors around the world that rely on these numbers every morning. In addition, on the NSC web site, www.newbridgesecurities.com , we periodically provide his market commentary to the investing public." Mr. Selkin added, "It is a pleasure to help in providing this crucial information that makes investors more aware of how the markets should start out on any given day and how they can adjust their investing and trading strategies accordingly."

Newbridge Financial, Inc., as the holding company for Newbridge Securities Corporation and Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc., provides strategic management consulting services and explores the development of lines of business complementary to but outside of the financial services industry.

Newbridge Securities Corporation and Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. provide full-service securities brokerage, registered investment advisor and investment banking services to a broad-based group of individuals and corporate clients. Comprised of a committed and experienced team of financial service professionals, we seek to empower our clients to build and preserve wealth by providing superior financial services and products. Newbridge Securities Corporation is an SEC-registered broker-dealer and a member of FINRA and SIPC. Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Located at 1200 North Federal Highway, Suite 400, Boca Raton, FL 33432.

