Newchip Accelerator Hires Seasoned Startup Executive, Ryan Vet, as President

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newchip, an online global accelerator, has hired seasoned startup executive, Ryan Vet, as its President. Vet will be assuming day-to-day operations as acting President of the Newchip Accelerator, leading its more than 50 remote team members and six active, concurrent accelerator cohorts. Vet is one of multiple additions to Newchip's team as the company expands to meet the need of new startups created by COVID-19's disruptive impact on the global economy.

The company's founder and CEO, Andrew Ryan, is energetic about the hire and stated, "In 2020 we started to grow at an unprecedented pace. We're looking forward to the next phase of Newchip with Ryan Vet. Vet will elevate the stage with more precise strategy in expanding our network and increasing the number of startups we impact. I believe his leadership will not only be impactful internally but across our entire portfolio of startups around the world."

Vet comes to Newchip from Boon, where he served as founder and CEO. Boon was accepted into Newchip's accelerator program in mid-2020 and was shortly thereafter acquired by LiveVested. Vet is no stranger to startups. In addition to founding several startups, he has held executive leadership positions at companies including Anutra Medical (backed by Harbert Growth Partners, Sovereign's Capital, et al.) and Netsertive (backed by RRE, Greycroft, River Cities, et al.). A combined ten years in the venture capital and startup space have given Vet a diverse background and adaptable approach to the startup world. "Advising and investing in startups has been a long-time passion. Joining Newchip is an exciting opportunity to make a profound impact with early-stage startups," attests Ryan Vet. "The existing Newchip team is extremely talented and their influence thus far has been immense. The fact that Newchip has already served over 1,000 startups is invigorating and it's only the beginning."

In 2021, the Newchip Accelerator will be looking globally and expanding its team under Vet's leadership. There are already a number of new career opportunities available on their website.

Newchip Accelerator is a remote, global startup accelerator program. Since 2019, Newchip has launched twelve unique cohorts per year into one of its three programs: Pre-Seed, Seed, or Series A. Qualified startups are interviewed and accepted on a rolling basis. The startups participate in a six month, remote program made up of founders from over 35 countries. During the program, startup founders work closely with mentors and advisors, engage in mastermind sessions and leverage a vast partner network to prepare them to raise investment capital from angel investors, venture capital, and/or equity crowdfunding. The program culminates with Demo Week, where the startups present their companies to curated investor groups from around the world. The Newchip Accelerator portfolio, valued at over $5 billion, includes over 750 graduates that have collectively raised over $150 million in funding. For additional information, interview or speaking requests and for all other inquiries, please contact [email protected].

