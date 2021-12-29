NEWCITY Announces AMC THEATRES® to Operate 14-Screen Movie Theatre in Spring 2022

CHICAGO, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEWCITY has finalized a lease agreement with AMC Theatres®, the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, to open and operate the 14-screen movie theatre at NEWCITY, with an opening date expected to in the Spring of 2022.

AMC will operate the theatre previously occupied by Arclight Cinemas. The theater, previously Chicago Arclight 14, shut its doors in March 2020 due to the pandemic but reopened to the public on April 10, 2021. Shortly thereafter, the theater closed again when ArcLight Cinemas officially announced that it would permanently close all its location nationwide.

"We are thrilled that AMC will bring movies back to NEWCITY," said John Bucksbaum, CEO of Bucksbaum Properties. "NEWCITY guests and area residents have missed their neighborhood movie theater and we look forward to seeing them enjoy the new first-class AMC experience."

NEWCITY is an outdoor shopping, dining and entertainment complex located in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Chicago. Ideal for all ages, NEWCITY features retailers, restaurants, and entertainment along with a variety of community events.

NEWCITY is located at 1457 N. Halsted Ave, Chicago, IL, 60642. For more information, please visit www.experiencenewcity.com

