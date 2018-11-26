Newcomer 'El Pandillo' Rated The Number One Tequila Distillery by TasteTequila.com

JESÚS MARÍA, Mexico, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TasteTequila recently ranked the El Pandillo distillery (http://g4tequila.life/) as number one in its exclusive tracking of all tequila producers. The designation was based on the ratings from over 41,800 different consumers and tequila judges using the Tequila Matchmaker mobile app. The family-owned distillery at El Pandillo placed at the head of over 129 active tequila distilleries currently operating in Mexico.

Felipe Camarena, the master distiller of G4 Tequila and the 'mad scientist' behind El Pandillo, the #1 rated tequila distillery in Mexico. There are four expressions of G4 Tequila: Blanco, Reposado, Anejo, and Extra Anejo.

Makers of the premium G4 Tequila, El Pandillo recently launched distribution into the U.S. and the brand is the buzz of the tequila business nationwide. Owner and operator Felipe Camarena hails from a family line of great tequila makers, transforming his passion for making great tequila into an art. Camarena's engineering background was strategically applied to perfecting his line of pure, luxury tequilas. The name G4 simply represents the 4th generation of Felipe's line of the Camarena family.

Camarena honored the traditions behind tequila making while adding his own unique twists: using harvested rainwater and specially modified copper stills, 100 percent pure Blue Agave from their own family farm, modified stone ovens, and an entirely unique mechanical alternative to the traditional stone tahona used to crush the cooked agave. Numerous proprietary processes eliminate any bitter notes in the flavor, producing a smooth, perfect taste.

The final result is bottled simply, though beautifully. As Camarena himself noted: "I'm not in the business of making fancy bottles, I'm in the business of making great tequila."

The secrets that go into crafting Camarena's G4 are many, but expert tasters agree that a combination of multi-generation wisdom and innovative new distilling technologies, plus captured rainwater and the highest of the highland's agave are a winning combination. G4 has already received top accolades this year:

Spirits Competition Awards

Number One Distillery in the World: TasteTequila.com.

Gold Medals from the Beverly Hills Spirits Competition.

Best in Category and Best Agave Spirit at Spirits of Mexico .

. Best in Show at the WSWA industry event in Las Vegas .

. Platinum Medals and Best in Show by Tequila Aficionado.

Learn more about the El Pandillo distillery here.

About G4 Tequila

The pinnacle of craftsmanship, G4 Tequila is the premium product of four generations of tequila mastery. Producers of the eponymous G4 Tequila, the distillery is well known for meticulous craftsmanship and attention to excellence. Previously unavailable in the U.S., G4 has begun distributing in an impressive 30-state rollout over 2018. Learn more about G4 at: www.G4Tequila.life.

