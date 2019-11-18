NewDay USA Celebrates Veterans Appreciation Day

FULTON, Md., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NewDay USA, one of the nation's leading VA mortgage companies, announced plans for its fourth annual Veterans Appreciation Day to show its ongoing appreciation and commitment to military veterans. The event will be held at the company's Fulton, Maryland headquarters on November 18.

NewDay USA executives and staff will honor area veterans with ceremonies and tributes during the event, which will include remarks from NewDay USA Executive Chairman Rear Admiral Thomas C. Lynch (USN, Ret.) and CEO Rob Posner. Capt. Charlie Plumb, USNR, (Ret.), a former fighter pilot who spent six years as a prisoner of war in the "Hanoi Hilton" during the Vietnam War, will deliver the event's keynote address.

"We are proud to host local veterans and their families as a tribute to the selfless sacrifices they have made on behalf of our country," said NewDay's executive chairman, Rear Admiral Thomas C. Lynch, USN (Ret.) "From the very beginning, NewDay's goal has been to improve the lives of veterans, service members and the communities where they live. Our Veterans Appreciation Day celebration has become one of our company's most anticipated events of the year."

Representatives will also be on hand from Gold Star Mothers, Gold Star Wives and Gold Star Siblings, groups who lost family members in military service; NewDay Five, members who have achieved the top enlisted rank in their respective branch of military service; and Baltimore Station, an innovative therapeutic residential treatment program supporting veterans and others who are transitioning through the cycle of poverty, addiction, and homelessness to self-sufficiency.

Since 2013, NewDay USA has contributed 5 percent of its net income to countless military-friendly organizations, including the GWOT Memorial Foundation, USO, Military Bowl and an endowed collegiate scholarship for veterans. The NewDay USA Foundation has also awarded more than $2 million in 60 full, four-year scholarships to the children of fallen and severely disabled military veterans to attend JROTC military high schools across the nation. During Veterans Appreciation Day, the company will also be putting together care packages for the recipients of military school scholarships as well as conducting a coat drive for The Baltimore Station.

"Our Veterans Appreciation Day is an opportunity for us to say thank you to past and present military servicemembers for the sacrifices they have made for our country," said NewDay CEO, Robert Posner. "It is also fitting that our event takes place during Military Family Month. Military families deserve special recognition for their own sacrifices on behalf of family members who have given everything to protect the freedoms we all enjoy."

NewDay's Veterans Appreciation Day event will take place at the company's corporate headquarters located at 8160 Maple Lawn Blvd in Fulton, on Monday, November 18 beginning at 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

About NewDay USA

NewDay USA is a nationwide VA mortgage lender focused on helping active military personnel, veterans, and their families achieve their financial and housing goals. NewDay USA is also a Ginnie Mae (GNMA) approved issuer/servicer. The company employs best practices in mortgage lending and career growth for mortgage professionals. Consistent with its mission, NewDay is a philanthropic partner of numerous organizations focused on assisting military veterans and their families in need. The NewDay USA Foundation provides four-year scholarships to the children of fallen and severely disabled military veterans to attend JROTC military high schools across the nation. The company is also a major philanthropic partner of the Medal of Honor Foundation, the USO, Boulder Crest Retreat for Military and Veteran Wellness, and is a major sponsor of the Military Bowl. Community service and giving back in the form of volunteerism also play a significant role among the NewDay USA workforce. NewDay USA is a registered trade name of New Day Financial, LLC (NMLS # 1043), which is a key holding of Chrysalis Holdings, LLC, a premier private investment company focused on the financial services industry. For more information about NewDay USA, visit www.newdayusa.com.

