NewDay USA Names New SVP of Loan Origination and Business Development

“Franco has shown outstanding leadership in building the success of our loan origination business and our recruiting effort, and he has been instrumental in our company’s success,” said NewDay USA Founder and CEO Rob Posner. “Our leadership team represents the next generation of our nation’s mortgage banking leaders and will continue to drive the company’s noble purpose to see every veteran become a homeowner.”

Since 2017, Greco was promoted to VP and led the company’s VA Home Loan origination team. In this role, Greco developed the company’s Management Leadership Program to identify the posterity for NewDay.

Additionally, Greco led the company’s recruiting effort which has been instrumental in growing in the NewDay USA team from 300 to 600-strong over the past 3 years. As senior vice president of loan origination and business development, Greco will be developing and growing the NewDay team to over 1000 by 2021.

Greco graduated from Salisbury University with a bachelor’s degree in history with a focus in sales, marketing, and political science.

“It’s an honor to serve our nation’s veterans and to assist in developing the next generationof NewDay mortgage bankers,” Greco said. “It is a noble purpose to serve those who have served.”

NewDay USA is dedicated to making homeownership possible for all ofour nation’s servicemen and women, veterans and their families.

About NewDay USA

NewDay USA is a nationwide VA mortgage lender focused on helping active military personnel, veterans, and their families achieve their financial and housing goals. NewDay, which was named a Best Military Lender by National Mortgage Professional, is also a Ginnie Mae (GNMA) approved issuer/servicer. The company employs best practices in mortgage lending and career growth for mortgage professionals. Consistent with its mission, NewDay is a philanthropic partner of numerous organizations focused on assisting military veterans and their families in need. The NewDay USA Foundation provides four-year scholarships to the children of fallen and severely disabled military veterans to attend JROTC military high schools across the nation. The company is also a major philanthropic partner of the Medal of Honor Foundation, the USO, Boulder Crest Retreat for Military and Veteran Wellness, and is a major sponsor of the Military Bowl. Community service and giving back in the form of volunteerism also play a significant role among the NewDay USA workforce. NewDay USA is a registered trade name of New Day Financial, LLC (NMLS # 1043), which is a key holding of Chrysalis Holdings, LLC, a premier private investment company focused on the financial services industry. For more information about NewDay USA, visit www.newdayusa.com.

