NewDay USA Protects Veteran Homebuyers With SafeClose

FULTON, Md., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an ongoing effort to protect its customers during the coronavirus pandemic, NewDay USA, one of the nation's top VA mortgage lenders, announced that veterans and servicemembers can now sign mortgage closing documents without having a notary signing agent enter their home. The company's new SafeClose™ service, which abides by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) social distancing guidelines, allows notaries to verify a borrower's signature from a safe distance outside the borrower's home.

"SafeClose opens up entirely new possibilities for servicemembers and veterans who are seeking to purchase a home as well as those looking to refinance their existing VA mortgages," said Rob Posner, founder and CEO of NewDay USA. "This is yet another way we are making a real difference in the lives of veteran families during this critical time for our nation."

NewDay USA's SafeClose consists of three simple steps for each veteran customer:



Loan documents are reviewed and signed electronically using the veteran's home computer. Five main documents that will need to be signed by the veteran in the presence of a notary are delivered to their front door for signature (as long as they can be seen signing the documents). The veteran's signature is verified and notarized at a safe distance from their front porch or outside their door.

"With SafeClose, NewDay USA is taking every possible precaution to take care of our veterans and keep them safe during the current health environment," said NewDay USA Executive Chairman, Admiral Tom Lynch (USN, Ret.). "With our eSign capabilities, veteran borrowers can also complete almost all of their mortgage documents online, which saves time and further reduces person-to-person contact."

The introduction of SafeClose follows extraordinary steps NewDay USA has recently taken to protect its workforce during the pandemic. Before government social distancing guidelines and shelter-in-place orders were implemented, NewDay's senior management decided to enable company employees to securely and efficiently work from home. Currently, 90 percent of the company's staff is working remotely.

"Before we can serve veterans and active-duty servicemembers, we need to ensure our employees are healthy and safe," Posner added. "By watching out for our family here at NewDay, we can continue our mission of financing the home purchases of military families and helping veteran homeowners save money by refinancing their mortgages."

About NewDay USA

NewDay USA is a nationwide VA mortgage lender focused on helping active military personnel, veterans, and their families achieve their financial and housing goals. NewDay, which was named a Best Military Lender by National Mortgage Professional, is also a Ginnie Mae (GNMA) approved issuer/servicer. The company employs best practices in mortgage lending and career growth for mortgage professionals. Consistent with its mission, NewDay is a philanthropic partner of numerous organizations focused on assisting military veterans and their families in need. The NewDay USA Foundation provides four-year scholarships to the children of fallen and severely disabled military veterans to attend JROTC military high schools across the nation. The company is also a major philanthropic partner of the Medal of Honor Foundation, the USO, Boulder Crest Retreat for Military and Veteran Wellness, and is a major sponsor of the Military Bowl. Community service and giving back in the form of volunteerism also play a significant role among the NewDay USA workforce. NewDay USA is a registered trade name of New Day Financial, LLC (NMLS # 1043), which is a key holding of Chrysalis Holdings, LLC, a premier private investment company focused on the financial services industry. For more information about NewDay USA, visit www.newdayusa.com.

Press Contact:

Sam Garcia

Strategic Vantage Marketing & Public Relations

[email protected]

214.762.4457

SOURCE NewDay USA

Related Links

http://www.newdayusa.com

