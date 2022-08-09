Newell Brands Announces Friday Collective™, A New Brand That’s Committed to Bringing ‘Weekend Feels’ to Every Day

Launching First with Scented Candles that Feature Uplifting and Experience-Driven Fragrances to Help You Bask in that 'Friday Feeling' 24/7

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newell Brands announced today the launch of a new brand, Friday Collective™. The bold lifestyle brand is launching with a range of scented candles that channel optimism and joy with vibrant colors and unexpected fragrance combinations, to perfectly set a vibe, get a boost, or simply reset your mood.

"Traditionally we think about lighting a candle as a meditative act, a way to wind down," said Lisa McCarthy, President, Home Fragrance at Newell Brands. "We wanted to rethink that and create candles that were energizing and uplifting. We hope our candles will set a different tone, and the anticipation of the weekend is the perfect way to capture that idea."

With experience-driven fragrances and a vibrant aesthetic, Friday Collective products are inspired by the anticipation we feel when we think about the weekend; that feeling of freedom, optimism, and excitement. "Friday Collective was created for those who are looking to bring the freedom and joy of 'weekend feels' into everyday moments," said McCarthy. "Everyone can find a fragrance that fits their vibe."

Featuring a premium soy wax blend, natural fiber wicks, and essential oils, the bold, iridescent new candles from Friday Collective are perfect for creating weekend vibes 24/7. The launch fragrances are split into four "vibes," grouped by their scent profile and their fragrance stories convey relatable feelings, experiences, and moments, including:

Let's Party

Dance Mix (available now): You made a special request to the DJ and now your favorite mix is booming from the speakers. Surrounded by your friends, the floor is yours for the night. Celebratory notes of sparkling bubbly, lime, freesia, and cran fizz.

Daybreak Rave (available now): You still feel the thrill from the thump of the music last night. The neon lights of the night have given way to an electric apricot sunrise. This isn't the end of the party, just the beginning of a new one. An energizing blend of neon blueberry, electric lemon, and vanilla clouds.

Day Party (available now): You slide your sunglasses on as your friend brings over a delightfully fruity drink. The sun is out and so are you on this picture-perfect day of celebration. A happy blend of lemon and juicy peach is stirred with strawberry and sweet sugar crystals.

Sunset Disco (available now): Your skin still holds the warmth of the late afternoon sun, and everyone looks like a more golden version of themselves. You dance the night away with a sparkling sangria in hand. Radiant notes of juicy tangerine, grapefruit, and energizing ginger.

Late Nights (available now): You glance up at the starry sky to take a mental snapshot of this night, and the endless laughs and conversation with friends. The minutes turn to hours; it's way too much fun hatching plans for the future and yes, spilling the tea. A playful blend of lychee, rose, violet petals, and warm amber.

Star Lust (available now): You have a cosmic crush on the feeling of gazing into a perfectly framed night sky. As the moon glows, you endlessly search for elusive shooting stars. An entrancing blend of mint eucalyptus, serene sage, and cypress needles rustling in the midnight breeze.

IYKYK (available 9/30): Those joyful feels that you share with your friends over group memories and inside jokes that can bring you to laughing tears. An effervescent mix of mandarin orange and tangy tropical fruits balance with the familiar note of vanilla.

Season Finale (available 12/9): You slide into the pjs you reserve for nights just like this. Hit play and savor this relaxing night of binge-watching the entire season. Comfy notes of warm rose, energizing pink peppercorn, freesia petals, and fresh cedarwood.

Kickstart The Hustle

Shower Playlist (available now): You're singing just a little off-key in the judgment-free cocoon of your shower. Where suds and steam and songs mix for a few minutes each day. Swirling notes of soap bubbles, steamy cedar, and sparkling floral splashes.

Wake-Up Call (available now): Savor that Saturday morning feeling when anything is possible with the full weekend ahead. Grab an energizing nitro cold brew to kick start the day. A perfect blend of fresh coffee beans, foamed milk, a dash of brown sugar, and whipped vanilla.

Joy Of Missing Out:

3 Day Wknd (available 9/2): You gently open your sleepy eyes and think Yesss ! The feel of realizing there is an extra day to do whatever you want... including nothing at all. The decision is all yours. A freeing mix of crisp green apple, refreshing cucumber, and cooling waterlily.

Flying Solo (available 11/11): Earbuds in, music on, you casually stroll. These are quiet days that you choose to explore solo. It's a simple kind of decadence, a totally underrated type of chill. Actively calm notes of cool mint and green tea, mixed with vanilla flowers and warm sandalwood.

Friday Collective is now available in select fragrances in 7.8oz single wick (MSRP: $15.99) and 13.5oz 3-wick candles (MSRP: $20.99), online at FridayCollective.com and Walmart.com. The product line will also be available in stores and online at Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, Meijer, Amazon, and Target in the coming months.

For more information about the Friday Collective brand and the new fragrances, please visit FridayCollective.com and follow along on Instagram (@fridaycollectivevibes) and Facebook (facebook.com/fridaycollectivevibes).

