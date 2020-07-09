Newest Analysis from ImmersivEdge Advisors Helps Investors Make the Right Moves in the Dynamic AR & Smartglasses Industry

OAKLAND, Calif., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartglasses Roadmap – the 20's, Investor Edition is the most recent analysis from ImmersivEdge Advisors. This in-depth examination of the about-to-explode Smartglasses industry helps investors understand and evaluate the applications, technologies, and companies that will be leading this field.

Among the insights in this analysis:

Augmented Reality (AR) is becoming useful and common, creating demand for better viewing devices.

Smartglasses provide Hololens 2 AR capabilities in sleek, stylish eyewear.

Better displays, long-lasting power supplies, and user-friendly software are key to success.

Expect 2023 to be the first million-unit year.

2030 sees smartglasses revenue (hardware only) at $30.1 billion .

. The COVID-19 pandemic will cost the sector close to $4 billion over the next ten years.

AR viewing devices are currently bulky, heavy, and uncomfortable, or provide very limited functionality. Microsoft's Hololens 2 is the current technology leader in a competitive industry, that this year has seen the struggles of over-hyped Magic Leap, the acquisition of North by Alphabet/Google, and the failure of Daqri. Nonetheless, demand is increasing every day as users find many benefits in AR in industrial applications, healthcare, training, logistics, emergency response, and many personal, consumer applications.

However, currently these applications are restricted by the lack of fully-featured, inconspicuous, wearable viewing devices. Smartglasses will fill that void in both enterprise and consumer markets. In fact, ImmersivEdge sees smartglasses starting to replace smart phones and watches by 2025.

This analysis was compiled by Ben Delaney, CEO, and Natalie Yue, ImmersivEdge's Chief Data Analyst. Yue tells us, "This analysis not only gives a broad view of the industry, with introductions and basic information, it shows investors that it is an industry to track, with huge potential. It gives investors a 360° in-depth accounting of the industry. I think investors are going to find this report very useful."

At 32 pages plus appendices, the report provides significant depth, including 7 tables, 6 charts and 8 illustrations. This publication is available now on the ImmersivEdge website immersivedge.com/purchase-reports. For more information, contact ImmersivEdge Advisors at [email protected] or call +1 510 419-0800.

About ImmersivEdge Advisors



The ImmersivEdge Advisors team includes CEO Ben Delaney, Senior Advisors Brian Blau, Linda Jacobson, Clark Dodsworth and Patti Glovsky, and Chief Data Analyst Natalie Yue. They have extensive experience consulting with companies in immersive technologies. Having published five books and hundreds of articles on immersive technologies, the team is frequently quoted in publications worldwide. Consulting and research clients include Apple, Christie Digital, HP, IBM, KPMG, LG, Microsoft, SONY and others.

