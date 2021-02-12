Newest Hibbett Sports Now Open For Business In Colonial Heights

The new 5,300 square foot boutique-style store features an open-concept and easy navigation of newly released, exclusive and hard-to-find footwear, athletic apparel and equipment from brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas and more. The unique store design includes multiple mannequins showcasing stylist curated head-to-toe outfits to inspire customers while they shop. There are many upscale amenities for customers to enjoy along with the exceptional customer service Hibbett is known for.

The new store offers convenient shopping options such as; such as Buy Online Pick Up In Store, Reserve Online Pick Up In Store and Curbside Pick Up, making it easy for consumers to find exactly what they want, when they want it.

This is the first Hibbett Sports location in Colonial Heights and the public is invited to attend a Grand Opening party on February 13, 2021 at 1pm. There will be door prizes such as gift card giveaways, special promotions and fun for all. Note: Masks will be required per CDC guidelines.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with nearly 1,100 Hibbett Sports and City Gear specialty stores, located in 35 states nationwide. Hibbett has a rich history of serving customers for more than 75 years with convenient locations, personalized service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com . Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @hibbettsports and @citygear.

Media Contact:

Wendy Yellin

Phone: 925-519-3363

Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Hibbett Sporting Goods Inc.

