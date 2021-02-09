Newest State Of The Food & Beverage Tourism Industry Report Released

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Food Travel Association (WFTA), the world's leading authority on food and beverage tourism, announced today that its "2021 State of the Industry (SOTI) – Food & Beverage Tourism" report has just been released and is available for free download.

The SOTI report is the WFTA's annual temperature check on the food and beverage tourism industry. Every year, the Association interviews at least a dozen thought leaders from around the world representing various sectors in food and beverage tourism. The remarks and insights from these thought leaders set the industry's tone moving forward for the coming year. Naturally the 2021 SOTI report includes significant commentary about the COVID pandemic and how business processes in our industry are changing because of it.

The thought leaders that were interviewed for the 2021 report include:

Royce Chwin – CEO, Tourism Vancouver ( Canada )

– CEO, Tourism Vancouver ( ) Louise Palmer-Masterton – Chef & Owner, Stem & Glory Restaurant ( London, UK )

– Chef & Owner, Stem & Glory Restaurant ( ) Sonny Side – Celebrity YouTube Vlogger ( Vietnam )

– Celebrity YouTube Vlogger ( ) Lauren Shannon – COO, Arigato Japan Food Tours ( Tokyo, Japan )

– COO, Arigato Japan Food Tours ( ) Jutamas Wisansing – Tourism Consultant ( Bangkok, Thailand )

– Tourism Consultant ( ) Roberta Garibaldi – Gastronomy Tourism Researcher & Thought Leader ( Italy )

– Gastronomy Tourism Researcher & Thought Leader ( ) Aashi Vel – Co-Founder, Traveling Spoon ( San Francisco , USA )

– Co-Founder, Traveling Spoon ( , ) Philip Ruskin – Brand Marketer ( Paris, France )

– Brand Marketer ( ) Steven Shomler – Brand Storyteller ( Portland, Oregon , USA)

– Brand Storyteller ( , USA) Patrick Torrent – Executive Director, Catalan Tourist Board ( Barcelona, Spain )

– Executive Director, Catalan Tourist Board ( ) Shonette Laffy – Social Media Maven ( Bristol, England , UK)

– Social Media Maven ( , UK) Jason Holland – Travel Butler ( USA )

– Travel Butler ( ) Ewan Henderson – Whisky Ambassador ( Scotland , UK)

Interested parties can learn more and download a free copy of the report by completing the form at the bottom of this page:

https://worldfoodtravel.org/food-tourism-research/ | shortcut: https://bit.ly/3rx4r6r

ABOUT THE WORLD FOOD TRAVEL ASSOCIATION (WFTA)

The WFTA is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2001 by Erik Wolf, its current Executive Director. It is recognized as the world's leading authority on food and beverage tourism (a.k.a. culinary tourism and gastronomy tourism). The WFTA's mission is to preserve and promote culinary cultures through hospitality and tourism. Every year, the organization serves nearly 200,000 professionals in 150+ countries. For more information, visit www.WorldFoodTravel.org.

