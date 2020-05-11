Newest Thriller Released by Author and Service Member Paul S. Kale: Seasoned Agent Joyce Preston Faces Hackers Attacking the U.S. Power Grid in 'The Dwellers'

TRENTON, N.J., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Paul S. Kale recently announced the release of his newest thriller, "The Dwellers," as part of his ongoing "Agent Preston Series." Set during a global pandemic, "The Dwellers" explores what might happen when a group of malicious hackers decides to ramp up the chaos by tapping into the U.S. power grid. Although no stranger to crime, top spy Agent Preston has never faced such a malicious digital challenge, and must draw upon both her wits and the help of another group of hackers to stop the threat. "The Dwellers" is currently available for purchase and download from Amazon.com.

Synopsis: What does a spy do, while in quarantine? Apparently, they might be called to save the country. Attempting to survive in the middle of a raging, global pandemic, Agent Joyce Preston finds herself in the same position as every other member of society: fighting to stay alive while a ruthless pathogen threatens to overflow hospitals, and unravel American society. But when she learns that hackers are also attacking the U.S. power grid, Preston is called to duty once more. It is up to her to investigate and stop the threat before criminal hackers plunge the ailing country into greater darkness. This time though, Preston cannot rely on experience alone: she has almost no knowledge about the inner workings of software threats, or just how deep and dangerous the digital seas can become as hackers decide to take electronic control. In her typical bold style, Preston enlists the aid of her laptop and a small group of hacking experts who will then have to teach her their craft on the fly. Will she be able to rise to the challenge and stop criminals from taking over the power grid? Can she effectively guide her small group of friendly, but unpredictable hackers toward victory? And what will Preston do once she discovers that her past – a ghost that never stops haunting – comes calling on her again, right in the middle of it all?

"The Dwellers" is the newest in the Agent Joyce Preston series: a group of page-turning adventure thrillers specifically crafted to keep readers on the edge of excitement, from one harrowing event to the next.

About Paul S. Kale

A prolific author, Kale has multiple titles to his credit, including:

The Agent Preston Series : Flower Child, Tell Me Lies, The Wanderers

Flower Child, Tell Me Lies, The Wanderers Arthurian Lore: Break The Walls (Morgan le Fey reimagined), Guinevere (de-vilified), Lady Of The Lake (explained)

Break The Walls (Morgan le Fey reimagined), Guinevere (de-vilified), Lady Of The Lake (explained) Horror: Coven (based on actual cult crime), Dates From Hell (three movies within a movie, within a book, a la Robert Anton Wilson ), Desperate Glassboro (zombies).

Coven (based on actual cult crime), Dates From Hell (three movies within a movie, within a book, a la ), Desperate Glassboro (zombies). Sweet and Tender: Fair Winds And Following Seas, Lion's Den, Lip Gloss & Black, Sex Smores And Campfires

Fair Winds And Following Seas, Lion's Den, Lip Gloss & Black, Sex Smores And Campfires Angels: Gilded Wings

Gilded Wings Fey: Happy Endings, Late Shift, Scarlet, Sunshine Highway, White Shadows

Happy Endings, Late Shift, Scarlet, Sunshine Highway, White Shadows Charity Works : Modern Military Minutemen, Namaste Bitches (dog stories)

Modern Military Minutemen, Namaste Bitches (dog stories) Fantasy: We Can Make Her Better Than She Was

We Can Make Her Better Than She Was Steampunk: Take Me To The Sky

Take Me To The Sky Compilation: The Fairy Princess

The Fairy Princess Non-Fiction: Slow Descent: The Hell Of Groupthink In Organized Religion, Write The Damn Book

Kale is currently working on a screenplay destined for Troma Studios of NYC in addition to serving with the New Jersey Naval Militia Joint Command monthly. For updates on the latest releases and news about Paul Kale's work, follow him online: http://www.PaulKale.com/ .

