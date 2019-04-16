Newest Version of Epicor Prophet 21 Positions Distributors to Drive Innovation and Accelerate Growth

LAS VEGAS, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INSIGHTS 2019 -- Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced at its annual user conference, Insights 2019, the latest version of its industry leading distribution software solution, Epicor® Prophet 21® . Designed to fit the needs of distributors confronting fast-paced market changes disruption, the new release leverages modern, cloud-ready technologies to streamline customer-centric transactions in every channel, and digitalize operations to generate greater efficiencies.

“As a small company, having a top-notch software system helps us compete with the bigger companies in the marketplace. Moving to the cloud with Prophet 21 on Azure takes away the cost and burden of maintaining servers and allows us to fully focus on the business.” -Kregg Cheek, President, LH Industrial Supplies

Containing enhancements to the browser-based web application, this latest release is optimized for cloud deployment on Microsoft Azure and further empowers distributors to take advantage of the benefits of cloud computing and transform their businesses to adapt to new competitive pressures. These latest innovations deliver faster time-to-value, foster growth, and enable a more mobile, productive workforce.

"As a small company, having a top-notch software system helps us compete with the bigger companies in the marketplace," said Kregg Cheek, president, LH Industrial Supplies. "Moving to the cloud with Prophet 21 on Azure takes away the cost and burden of maintaining servers and allows us to fully focus on the business. We're now able to access the system anywhere, making things easier for our employees and enabling them to be more productive."

This latest edition of Prophet 21 features a new enhancement with the addition of Epicor Rentals Management (ERM). Fully integrated with Prophet 21, this innovative cloud-based solution enables distributors to capture new revenue opportunities and dynamically extend their relationship with existing customers seeking a compelling rental option. This integration helps distributors easily manage the scheduling and assignment process, from rental start to rental completion.

To help distributors overcome potential barriers to growth and further increase productivity, the latest release contains a number of enhancements and new capabilities. These include:

Epicor Virtual Agent (EVA) — new enterprise-wide digital agent using artificial intelligence to help users work smarter by processing commands and providing recommendations based on user behavior. More details on this release can be found here.

— new enterprise-wide digital agent using artificial intelligence to help users work smarter by processing commands and providing recommendations based on user behavior. More details on this release can be found here. Epicor Mobile Proof of Delivery — a fully integrated mobile companion for Prophet 21 that enables enhanced service responsiveness for more efficient deliveries and pick-ups. This modernized feature incorporates Epicor Kinetic Design framework to provide users with the mobility and superior experience they need to be more productive.

a fully integrated mobile companion for Prophet 21 that enables enhanced service responsiveness for more efficient deliveries and pick-ups. This modernized feature incorporates Epicor Kinetic Design framework to provide users with the mobility and superior experience they need to be more productive. TrackAbout— a new integration that allows welding and industrial gas distributors to manage, track, and maintain portable returnable assets such as cylinders and containers, and eliminates the manual processes that can occur with separate business and asset tracking systems.

"Distributors need a proven, comprehensive ERP platform that helps them grow now, and positions them for success in the future," said Mark Jensen, senior director of product management, Epicor. "Our solution fits their needs through the combination of deep industry-specific functionality, ease of use, extensibility, and cloud deployment. The latest version of Prophet 21 software enables distributors to innovate with insight, efficiency, and scale, unleashing new power to drive growth in the digital age."

The latest release of Epicor Prophet 21 is expected to be available May 24, 2019.

More news from Insights 2019 is available at the Epicor Newsroom and follow event coverage on Twitter using #EpicorInsights19.

