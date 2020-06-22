Newfront Insurance adds Shantelle Cabir to its Growing Production Team

Ms. Cabir has spent eight years in the industry and built a very significant book of business over that period. "What became immediately clear upon meeting Ms. Cabir is that she is a passionate advocate for her clients' interests and her clients are deeply devoted to her," said Spike Lipkin, CEO of the fast-growing brokerage. "We believe that Ms. Cabir will significantly accelerate our expansion into key growth sectors and deepen our growing presence in the Southern California markets."

Newfront continues to show significant strength during the COVID-19 pandemic, with seven producers joining in 2020 from variety of brokerages. Ms. Cabir joins Newfront from Paramount Insurance Services, a boutique firm based in Los Angeles County.

