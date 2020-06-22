Newfront Insurance adds Shantelle Cabir to its Growing Production Team
Jun 22, 2020, 15:13 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront Insurance, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage based in San Francisco, CA, has brought Shantelle Cabir aboard as a producer.
Ms. Cabir will focus on developing her substantial business practice within the agriculture, construction, janitorial and transportation sectors. All of these sectors continue to show resilience and strength in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ms. Cabir has spent eight years in the industry and built a very significant book of business over that period. "What became immediately clear upon meeting Ms. Cabir is that she is a passionate advocate for her clients' interests and her clients are deeply devoted to her," said Spike Lipkin, CEO of the fast-growing brokerage. "We believe that Ms. Cabir will significantly accelerate our expansion into key growth sectors and deepen our growing presence in the Southern California markets."
Newfront continues to show significant strength during the COVID-19 pandemic, with seven producers joining in 2020 from variety of brokerages. Ms. Cabir joins Newfront from Paramount Insurance Services, a boutique firm based in Los Angeles County.
For further information, please contact Raphael Parker, Head of Strategic Growth, at [email protected] or (510) 256-3222.
