Newfront Insurance Announces New Chief Operating Officer Michael Brown

Brown brings over two decades of operations leadership experience at high growth companies. He joins Newfront from Uber where he was responsible for all aspects of Uber's business across Southeast Asia and Australia and led a 2,000 person team. Prior to Uber Brown was at Twitter where he was responsible for user growth, monetization, and public relations in Twitter's priority markets outside the U.S., as well as the strategy and execution of the company's corporate acquisitions. Earlier, Brown played a pivotal role at Facebook as its senior manager of corporate development. At Facebook he successfully sourced, negotiated, and integrated over 10 acquisitions.

Newfront continues to experience rapid growth, welcoming brokers and clients who are searching for a better brokerage experience. Newfront's client obsession, advanced technology, and shared ownership structure have fueled this upward trajectory.

"It's a thrill to work alongside Newfront's founders, Spike and Gordon, to modernize a centuries old industry," said Brown. "Brokers and their clients deserve a better experience when they transact and manage insurance, and I look forward to executing on Newfront's vision."

Newfront is a full-service retail insurance brokerage with broad commercial and private client expertise, serving thousands of clients across the United States. Founded by industry veterans, Newfront's mission is to transform risk into opportunity, enabling anyone to pursue their goals. We combine sophisticated risk management with advanced technology and a client obsessed culture to help businesses and individuals protect their most valuable assets.

